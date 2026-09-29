If you've noticed cluster after cluster of red and black insects creeping along your siding, porch, or windows, you are not alone. As fall weather rolls in, boxelder bugs emerge in massive numbers, turning the exterior of homes into their personal sunbathing spots.

While their sudden arrival can feel like a full-blown infestation, these bugs are largely harmless. They rarely bite unless handled roughly; they don't spread disease, and they cannot eat through your house.

Once gathered on your siding, their goal is simple: find tiny cracks around windows, doors, or vents to crawl inside and hibernate comfortably. The key is stopping them before they make themselves at home.

Here is exactly how to secure your perimeter and get rid of them for good.

The common mistake that makes the problem worse

When faced with hundreds of boxelder bugs crawling on your home, your first instinct might be to start swatting, stepping on, or crushing them. It's extremely important you don't do that.

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Much like the notorious stink bug, squishing a boxelder bug triggers a natural defense mechanism: it releases a pungent, foul-smelling odor that can actually attract more bugs to the area.

Worse yet, their bright red body fluid leaves stubborn, oily stains on carpets, curtains, upholstery, and light-colored siding that are nearly impossible to wash out.

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The $2 kitchen item that stops them instantly

You don't need expensive exterminators or harsh chemical sprays to clear boxelder bugs off your house. The most effective weapon is already sitting right next to your kitchen sink: standard liquid dish soap.

To make your spray, mix two tablespoons of dish soap into a spray bottle filled with warm water.

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Spraying this mixture directly onto clusters of boxelder bugs breaks down their protective, water-repellent outer shells, causing them to dehydrate and die within minutes.

Because it relies on simple soap rather than toxic chemicals, this solution is completely safe to use around pets, family, and garden plants — leaving zero chemical residue behind.

Prefer a hands-off, non-lethal approach?

If you would rather not kill the bugs, you can safely relocation-proof your yard instead. Use a garden hose with a steady water nozzle to blast clusters off your siding and onto the ground; while this won't eliminate them permanently, it disrupts their gathering spots without harming them.

Alternatively, sweep or gently vacuum them up with a wet/dry vac. Placing a nylon stocking inside the vacuum hose nozzle creates a trap so you can safely catch and release them far away from your house.

How to keep boxelder bugs from invading your home this fall

Once you have knocked down active clusters outside, you need to prevent the remaining insects from finding their way into your living room. The easiest natural prevention method comes down to a simple three-step check around your home's exterior:

Seal the gaps: Grab a tube of exterior silicone caulk and seal up any small cracks around window frames, door trim, utility pipes, and siding.

Check the entryways: Inspect your window screens and door seals, replacing any torn mesh or worn weatherstripping that leaves a gap wider than a dime.

Keep a backup handy: Keep a bucket of soapy water or a wet/dry vacuum nearby to quickly clear any stray bugs off your porch before they can slip through open doors.

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