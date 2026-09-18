Got stink bugs? Here’s how to trap them with this ‘sticky’ solution you already have in your home

Of all the pests creeping into our homes and yards this fall, stink bugs are probably the most unpleasant. And while these may be tricky to catch, that’s not all you’ll need to worry about.

As the name suggests, these nuisance insects release a foul-smelling odor from their residue when you squish or disturb them—and it lingers.

That’s why it’s good to know how to keep stink bugs out of your house once and for all. Luckily, I’ve just discovered a clever way to trap stink bugs (and contain their foul smell).

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What’s more, you’ll already have this simple item in your home, and it won’t cost you a fortune — duct tape. Here’s how to use this ‘sticky’ solution to banish stink bugs.

How to trap stink bugs with tape

Roll of tape (Image credit: Pexels)

As it happens, duct or packing tape seems to be more versatile than just mending items or securing packages or objects.

Simply cut a wide piece of duct tape, stick it over the bug, fold it over, and throw it in the trash. Not only does this prevent you from actually touching the bug, but wrapping it securely inside the tape keeps the foul odor completely trapped. Win-win!

What’s more, you’ll find this simple hack especially useful during the cooler fall and winter months, when these pesky pests start creeping inside to seek warmth during overwintering.

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Another top tip is to stick strips of double-sided tape across windowsills and trim, as these sun-loving bugs are attracted to the warmth and light coming through windows.

So the next time you spot stink bugs creeping inside, simply grab a roll of tape to trap pests and seal in their stench in seconds.

How to prevent stink bugs

Stink bug (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stink bugs can enter homes to seek warmth through small cracks and gaps around windowsills and screens, and can be notoriously difficult to get rid of. This is especially true if you’ve been cranking up the heat in fall, making your property even more inviting.

Prevention is always key. Inspect around your window frames, screens, vents, and other potential access sites for any signs of invasion.

Plus, check along piping, dryer vents, and wiring setups. Whenever you discover small gaps or cracks, secure them promptly using caulk or weatherstripping to prevent these pests from creeping inside.

Alternatively, you can use make a simple spray by diluting water with about 10 drops of essential oil in water in a clean spray bottle.

Be sure your homemade repellent is mixed thoroughly before spraying inside your home. What's more, these oils are safe for use around pets and children when properly diluted.

For top hacks, check out these expert tips to keep stink bugs out of your house.

Brooklyn Botany Clove Essential Oil: $8 at Amazon This clove essential oil is 100% pure and can be diluted to use in a spray to prevent stink bugs from invading your home. The 4 fl oz bottle comes with a dropper for ease of use.

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