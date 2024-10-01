What is a mattress vacuum and why should people with allergies buy one?

Who should buy a mattress vacuum? Allergy sufferers stand to benefit – but anyone who cares about improving their sleep should consider getting one. While a mattress protector can go a long way in keeping allergens and other creepy crawlies at bay, you'll still want to give your mattress a good vacuum now and then.

Think about it: You spend six to eight hours in bed every night. In that time, dead skin cells, sweat and oil from your body will seep into your mattress, regardless of how clean you think you are, creating an environment that is a magnet for dust mites. If you find yourself having sneezing fits, even outside of peak allergy or cold seasons, a dirty mattress could be to blame.



Investing in one of this year’s best mattresses for ultimate comfort and support while you sleep can only help so much if you aren’t giving your bed the TLC it requires. Here, we’ll explore the defining features of a mattress vacuum, how it can help prevent allergies and why now is a good time to buy one.

What is a mattress vacuum?

A mattress vacuum is a specialized vacuum cleaner designed to clean and sanitize mattresses. Unlike regular vacuums, these cleaning devices are usually equipped with features that target dust mites, allergens, bacteria and dirt that accumulate in mattresses over time.

They're often hand-held and battery powered, making them easier to manoeuvre on beds than a traditional vacuum cleaner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Key features of a mattress vacuum may include an ultraviolet light intended to kill bacteria, germs and dust mites by breaking down their DNA; High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that effectively trap small particles; a vibration mechanism that helps loosen and suck up deeply embedded dust and dirt and enhanced suction power.

How often should you clean your mattress?

Cleaning specialists recommend deep cleaning your mattress every few months to keep your bed dust-, stain-, odor- and bed bug-free.

While deep cleaning (vacuuming, steaming, and applying cleaning products) at least every six months should be non-negotiable, regularly vacuuming your mattress in between can be a time-efficient way of keeping allergens at bay.

Dust mites and other nasties lurking in your mattress will particularly afflict people with allergies, causing disrupted sleep. If this is you, keeping on top of your mattress cleaning is essential to quality rest.

4 reasons to vacuum your mattress

1. It reduces allergens

Mattresses can quickly become plagued with allergens such as pollen, pet dander and mold spores if they are not regularly cleaned. Allergens within your mattress can compromise sleep quality as they irritate your respiratory system and skin during the night, causing you to wake up coughing, itching or with a bunged-up nose.

Using a mattress vacuum that has a HEPA filter can capture these allergens, preventing them from circulating in the air.

2. It keeps pests away

Mattresses are breeding grounds for little pests and you don’t have to be living in a dirty home for dust mites and bed bugs to find their way into your bed. Signs that you have dust mites in your mattress include disrupted sleep, dry cough and itchy skin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vacuuming your mattress will help remove dust mites and their waste, reducing the allergen load in your sleeping environment. Whilst more severe action will need to be taken to get rid of bed bugs, vacuuming will help remove bugs and eggs already present. It will also disrupt their hiding spots so they’ll find it harder to survive and reproduce.

3. It lifts dirt and debris

There’s no shame in enjoying a snack in bed. Similarly, you might have a furry friend who enjoys a snuggle in your bed. This makes it easy for crumbs and fur to accumulate in your mattress. Without regular vacuuming, this provides an environment for yeast, mold and bacteria to thrive, giving unpleasant odors and posing risks to your health.

Even if you neither eat nor share your bed with your pet, you naturally shed skin, sweat and oil during the night. Regularly vacuuming your bed will lift this natural human debris, keeping your sleep environment cleaner and more hygienic.

4. It removes mattress mold spores

Warm sleeping environments, spills, dirt and debris all contribute to mold growing within your mattress. Mold is incredibly tricky to shift, not to mention harmful to your health. However, it can be avoided by proper mattress maintenance. Knowing how to spot mattress mold and dealing with it quickly can stop the mold from spreading rapidly and meaning that you’ll have to replace it.

Prevention is better than cure, and vacuuming your mattress regularly will remove mold spores looking for somewhere to land. Remember: it’s important to vacuum the top, bottom and sides of your mattress so that you get the whole area.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why should you buy a mattress vacuum now?

Winter allergies are less likely to be caused by outdoor triggers. Aside from the common winter cold, your coughs and sneezes could be triggered by allergens inside your home, including dust mites and creepy crawlies lurking within your mattress. Dust mites can also be more of a problem in the winter because they can be stirred up by central heating systems and there tends to be less ventilation in homes during colder months as we keep them cozy.

As Amazon Prime Day approaches on 8th October, there are plenty of deals popping up on mattress vacuums, making now a great time to up your bed cleaning game.

The top 3 mattress vacuum deals to shop now

1. JPHYLL Mattress Vacuum Cleaner: now $149.99 $119.99 (or less) at Amazon

Equipped with a robust 600W motor, powerful 16Kpa suction and heated air, this mattress vacuum ensures thorough removal of dust and small particles, keeping your mattress fresh. Its dual dust cup design separates dust and hair to prevent the filter from clogging and maintain strong suction. You can now save 20% on this JPHYLL mattress vacuum at Amazon, bringing the price down to $119.99 (was $149.99). You might also be eligible for an on-page coupon that applies a further $20 discount in this limited-time deal.

2. UZK Bed Vaccum Cleaner with UV-C Light: now $369.99 $99.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon

This UV mattress vacuum promises sports a powerful motor and high suction power to easily clean dust and allergens on beds. It also has a five-second heating time, and the temperature can reach 140°F, effectively destroying and eliminating allergens in your mattress. It is especially recommended for families with pets and comes with built-in aromatherapy tablets for a pleasant-smelling home. You can now save an extra $50 on the sale price of this UZK mattress vacuum at Amazon after an on-page coupon, bringing the cost down to $99.99 (MSRP $369.99).