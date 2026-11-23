The iPad mini 8 is the most significant upgrade to Apple’s smallest tablet. As I said in my iPad mini 8 review, its thinner, lighter design makes it more portable than ever, while the new 8.5-inch OLED panel delivers stunning image quality for videos and books. Powered by the A20 Pro chip, it also delivers fast performance and more than all-day battery life. Though pricier and missing features like Face ID and a 120Hz refresh rate, it still delivers a first-rate iPad experience.