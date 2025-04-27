Bed bugs are thought to impact around one in five Americans and it seems many of those affected have turned to Reddit to share their woes... and their advice.

While the best way to get rid of bed bugs is using a professional exterminator, Reddit user are swearing by CrossFire for killing bed bugs — with people claiming that "this is how we got rid of them."

Remarkable-Farmer632 was sold on CrossFire after repeated use of the pest killer left him "bite free for a month."

"CrossFire works 100 percent," agrees Neither-Gap-6411.

And Particle_wombat describes CrossFire as "hands down the best tool in my arsenal." But what is this magical solution and how does it work to kill bed bugs? We take a closer look...

What is CrossFire?

CrossFire uses three active ingredients: Clothianidin, Metofluthrin and Piperonyl butoxide (PBO). This mixture knocks bed bugs out on contact and CrossFire claims to be effective at all stages of the bed bug lifecycle.

Reddit recommends multiple applications of CrossFire and we agree. Bed bugs can go a long time without food (...that's you) and even when you think you've caught them all, a few might still be lurking in the crevices.

But just because CrossFire has worked for others, doesn't mean it's a guaranteed fix. If you're struggling with a bed bug infestation that won't come under control, contact the professionals.

However, user Coolguy57123 says CrossFire brings "hope for those going through the trauma of being bit up and having bedbugs."

An enticing recommendation, if your mattress has become a bed bug haven...

Other methods to stop the spread of bed bugs

It's not a Reddit forum without some disagreement, so of course r/bedbugs is home to numerous (sometimes contradictory) advice on how to deal with your pest problem.

These are the top methods tested and tried by Reddit users, as well as our own expert suggestions for coping with bed bugs: