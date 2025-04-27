'The only thing that worked for us' — the pet-friendly pest killer that gets rid of bed bugs
Bed bugs are thought to impact around one in five Americans and it seems many of those affected have turned to Reddit to share their woes... and their advice.
While the best way to get rid of bed bugs is using a professional exterminator, Reddit user are swearing by CrossFire for killing bed bugs — with people claiming that "this is how we got rid of them."
Remarkable-Farmer632 was sold on CrossFire after repeated use of the pest killer left him "bite free for a month."
"CrossFire works 100 percent," agrees Neither-Gap-6411.
And Particle_wombat describes CrossFire as "hands down the best tool in my arsenal." But what is this magical solution and how does it work to kill bed bugs? We take a closer look...
What is CrossFire?
CrossFire uses three active ingredients: Clothianidin, Metofluthrin and Piperonyl butoxide (PBO). This mixture knocks bed bugs out on contact and CrossFire claims to be effective at all stages of the bed bug lifecycle.
Reddit recommends multiple applications of CrossFire and we agree. Bed bugs can go a long time without food (...that's you) and even when you think you've caught them all, a few might still be lurking in the crevices.
But just because CrossFire has worked for others, doesn't mean it's a guaranteed fix. If you're struggling with a bed bug infestation that won't come under control, contact the professionals.
However, user Coolguy57123 says CrossFire brings "hope for those going through the trauma of being bit up and having bedbugs."
An enticing recommendation, if your mattress has become a bed bug haven...
CrossFire Indoor Bed Bug Killer: from $26.93 at Amazon US / £47.13 at Amazon UK
Available as both a concentrate and an aerosol, CrossFire Bed Bug Killer is safe to use indoors. You can even spray it directly on your mattress. And it claims to kill bed bugs at all stages of their life cycle, including eggs. Apply directly — and liberally — to the problem area and anywhere you think bed bugs might be hiding. That includes base boards, corners and the underside of furniture. Reapply regularly, to ensure all bed bugs are caught. As a 'non-signal' product, CrossFire has limited safety warnings so should be safe to use around children and pets. However, allow it to dry fully before letting others into the room and never spray directly on humans or animals. CrossFire is widely available from hardware stores and online retailers including Walmart and Amazon. The concentrate does tend to be cheaper but the aerosol is easier to use, so weigh up if you value savings over convenience.
Other methods to stop the spread of bed bugs
It's not a Reddit forum without some disagreement, so of course r/bedbugs is home to numerous (sometimes contradictory) advice on how to deal with your pest problem.
These are the top methods tested and tried by Reddit users, as well as our own expert suggestions for coping with bed bugs:
- Remove clutter: A cluttered bed is the perfect environment for a bed bug infestation. The more mess around your mattress, the more places for bed bugs to lurk.
- Strip bedding and hot wash: Heat kills bed bugs, so a hot wash followed by heat drying is a good way to stop an infestation. If you can't hot wash to get rid of bed bugs, there are other options, such as freezing and steam cleaning.
- Use a zippered encasement: Zippered mattress encasements are like next level mattress protectors, covering every side of your mattress to keep bed bugs from getting in — or stop them getting out to feed.
- Spread diatomaceous earth: A popular pest killer, diatomaceous earth for bed bugs is safe to use on mattresses and can kill bed bugs on contact.
- Contact the professionals: Reddit might swear by CrossFire but exterminators are the best way to tackle a pervasive bed bug problem (and might be the only way to save your mattress from pests.)
