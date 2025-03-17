For a small percentage of us, stomach sleeping is the most comfortable way to fall asleep. And if front lying helps you drift off quickly, how bad can the 'worst sleeping position' actually be? We asked the experts and it turns out; pretty bad.

"Stomach sleeping often disrupts the spine’s natural curve, putting extra strain on the back muscles and joints," says Dr. Sherry McAllister, President of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress.

While the best mattresses for stomach sleeping can provide the boost of support that's needed when lying on your front, Dr. McAllister's advice is to leave this sleep position behind entirely.

"If you are a stomach sleeper, it’s best to work on breaking the habit," advises Dr. McAllister. Here's why stomach sleeping really is as bad as you think. and how to go about changing your sleep posture.

What's so bad about stomach sleeping?

Stomach sleeping, also known as prone sleeping, is estimated to be the primary sleep position of only around 7% of the population. In this position the front of the body (from the shoulders to the feet) presses flat against the mattress, with the head and neck often turned to the side.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you aren't a stomach sleeper, the position can seem uncomfortable, if not unnatural. But to experts, stomach sleeping is agreed to be the worst sleep position, as it flattens the natural curve of the spine.

"Stomach sleeping is not ideal as it places strain on areas of the body that need rest and recovery," explains Dr. McAllister. Back sleeping and side sleeping, on the other hand, provide better support to the body as you sleep.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How stomach sleeping affects the body

The disadvantages of stomach sleeping are more than just some tight muscles in the morning. As Dr. McAllister explains, the uncomfortable angles caused by this sleep position can have a long-lasting impact on your body, including:

Back ache

Shoulder strain

Neck pain

Headaches

Disrupted digestion

"Over time, this misalignment can contribute to chronic back pain," says Dr. McAllister. "Additionally, raising your arms or tucking them under your pillow while sleeping on your stomach can put excessive strain on your shoulder joints, increasing the risk of rotator cuff issues and other shoulder problems."

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

"[Stomach sleeping] forces neck rotation, which creates tension in the neck and upper back," elaborates Dr. McAllister. "This misalignment can lead to neck pain and may increase the risk of headaches and chronic discomfort"

These problems can be exacerbated if you aren't getting the right support from your mattress. "Sleeping on your stomach can cause your torso to sink too deeply into the mattress," explains Dr. McAllister. "This can lead to muscle tension, spinal joint dysfunction, and added strain on your back muscles."

This misalignment can lead to neck pain and may increase the risk of headaches and chronic discomfort Dr. Sherry McAllister

We always recommend choosing the best mattress for your sleep position and for stomach sleepers, this typically means a firm mattress with enhanced support. While this won't prevent all problems, it can help limit the impact of front sleeping.

But it isn't just your joints that can suffer from stomach sleeping, as Dr. McAllister explains. "Sleeping face-down can put pressure on internal organs, which may impact digestion and breathing."

Are there any benefits to stomach sleeping?

Stomach sleeping can prevent snoring and limit symptoms of sleep apnea.

But for Dr. McAllister, these advantages are minor. "Although sleeping on your stomach may help reduce snoring and ease sleep apnea, the potential risks often outweigh these benefits," she explains.

While it's not a benefit unique to stomach sleeping, some find lying on their front the only way to consistently drift off quickly. However, Dr. McAllister argues this is no advantage at all...

But stomach sleeping is the only way I can drop off...

If you're a stomach sleeper, you've probably found this position is the quickest (and perhaps only) way to get comfortable in bed. And when you're comfy, it's easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

However, Dr. McAllister thinks that while switching to a new position might make it harder to fall asleep for a couple of weeks, it's worth the effort — and your spine will thank you for it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Transitioning away from stomach sleeping can lead to long-term benefits like reduced pain and better sleep quality," she explains. "Yes, while your sleep may be disrupted for a few weeks, stomach sleeping can have long-term effects."

And for perennial stomach sleepers, she recommends speaking to a health care professional as a preventative measure. "A spinal check-up with a chiropractor can help ensure proper muscle and joint balance for better sleep quality," she advises.

How to stop stomach sleeping

You're probably going to experience a few weeks of disrupted sleep while you change your sleep position, but Dr. McAllister insists it's worth the effort. If you're trying to change position, these methods can help ease the switch.

1. Use pillows as positional aids

"To transition away from stomach sleeping, try placing a pillow under your legs when lying on your back or between your legs when sleeping on your side to make it more difficult to go face down," suggests Dr. McAllister.

These positional aids act as a barrier to stop you from rolling forward. Body pillows can help you start side sleeping, but, really, any old pillow will do. Consider using a knee pillow, if you're worried about the pressure side sleeping will place on your knees.

2. Make the transition slowly

The long-term effects of stomach sleeping might be worrying, but it can be hard to look past the short-term disadvantage; missing sleep. There's no way to avoid this, but Dr. McAllister insists it's worth the effort.

(Image credit: Future)

To limit the impact, we recommend making the transition slowly. For the first night, try and spend just a few minutes in your new sleeping position, increasing these time periods night after night. Eventually, you should adapt to either side sleeping or back sleeping, until you find yourself falling asleep just as quickly.

And if you're still struggling to get comfortable, try a different angle — literally. If side sleeping hasn't worked for you, try back sleeping or even lying on the other side.

3. Ensure your bedding suits your new sleep style

We've mentioned that stomach sleepers tend to benefit from a firm mattress, but if you're switching to back or side sleeping, you might find your current bed isn't right for your new position.

If you're not ready to replace your mattress — but you think your bed is holding you back from changing sleep positions — consider investing in a mattress topper.

Even the best mattress toppers are cheaper than a new mattresses and can add an extra layer of padding to your bed. With the topper in place, when you roll onto your side or back, you'll have better pressure relief to help you maintain your new sleep position.