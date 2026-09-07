The aluminum foil refrigerator hack: Does it really cut down on mess?

Aluminum foil is one of the regular kitchen items that gets used in viral hacks, just like baking soda. Just when you think every possible use has been discovered, another genius trick pops up on your feed.

It turns out that, apart from scaring away pests, cooling your home, and even boosting your Wi-Fi signal, foil can play yet another a role in the kitchen — keeping your refrigerator clean and preventing odors.

Cleaning the refrigerator is an important kitchen task, but while it’s necessary to keep food hygienic, it’s also laborious. So, when I heard about the aluminum foil hack to reduce clean-up time, I was keen to discover more.

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How aluminum foil can help in your refrigerator

(Image credit: Future)

If you don’t clean out your refrigerator regularly, over time food crumbs and spills create a mess and also encourage mold and bacteria. This is where the aluminum foil hack comes in.

By placing aluminum foil on your refrigerator shelves, you create an extra layer of protection that helps reduce residue buildup and bad odors. The foil itself won’t stop those spills, splashes and smells, but it does make your refrigerator easier to clean.

So when your pasta sauce splashes out of its container or your milk spills, the mess lands on the aluminum foil rather than your shelf and doesn’t collect in any awkward-to-clean crevices that trap odors.

Then, instead of scrubbing your refrigerator shelves, you can remove and replace the aluminum foil.

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How to use the aluminum foil in your refrigerator

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

Start by giving your refrigerator a deep clean to ensure all residue is removed before covering the shelves with the foil. Then take your foil and cut it to size so it covers your shelves neatly, with minimal overhang. Just make sure you are not obstructing any ventilation areas.

I tried it out on one of my refrigerator shelves (see above), and found the foil surprisingly easy to fix. The cold shelf almost invited the foil to sit snugly against it.

What do I think of this aluminum foil hack?

Your refrigerator still needs cleaning

Covering your refrigerator shelves with aluminum foil certainly shouldn’t replace cleaning your refrigerator regularly, but if there are areas prone to spills, I can see it would prevent those in-between cleanups.

For me, it’s the milk spills that quickly turn into bad odors, so I would be happy to use aluminum foil where I store my milk.

It doesn't look cool

I’ve recently purchased a new integrated refrigerator as part of a kitchen renovation, so I’m not too sure about the aesthetics of this hack. I enjoy seeing my brand-new shelves without the foil covering them up.

Does it really save time?

While one of the reasons behind the hack is to prevent odors from food spills and reduce cleanup time, you still need to replace the foil. To me, it would be quicker to clean up the mess than to fiddle about cutting out pieces of aluminum foil.

Over to you

I’d love to know your thoughts on this refrigerator hack. Will you be trying it out, or do you think it’s a waste of time and aluminum foil? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

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