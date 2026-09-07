13 Nintendo Switch Labor Day sales worth shopping now, with up to 50% off games and accessories
These are the best Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals
The Nintendo Switch 2 now costs $499. That's right, the $50 price hike that was announced earlier this year has hit. If you already bought one, congrats! If not, there's still plenty of fun to be had with your original Nintendo Switch.
To help you get the most for your money, I'm sharing the best Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals. Essential games are discounted, and you can also find Switch accessories on sale from $13 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite deals!
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- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $17
- PDP Afterglow Wave Wired Controller: was $29 now $24
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24
- RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case: was $29 now $26
- Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $37
- Pokémon Legends Z-A: was $59 now $49
- Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $51
- Nintendo Switch 2: now $499
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles
The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
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Woot is selling refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for $449. These Grade A refurbished consoles ensure like-new functionality.
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Nintendo Switch accessory deals
For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions.
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The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) elevated gaming experience. Its 40mm drivers create immersive soundscapes, and it comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
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If you want to add some flair to your Switch 2 setup, this PDP Afterglow Wave controller comes with eight RGB zones with four preset modes. It is a wired controller, but its price makes it a great pick if you're looking for an extra Switch 2 controller without spending the pricy sums on a Pro controller. Plus, it's compatible with the original Switch.
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The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards.
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Nintendo Switch game deals
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
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Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure.
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Mario Kart World gets all the attention, but the true Nintendo fans know that Kirby Air Rider is actually the Switch 2 racer you need to play. This lightning-fast racing title sees Kirby and pals compete in breakneck races, with a steep learning curve for players who want to master each track. There's also a battle mode to add some variety. It's one of the Switch 2's more underrated games.
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In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home.
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Pokémon Legends Z-A reworks the franchise's traditional turn-based combat, but the thrill of capturing powerful pocket-sized monsters remains as compelling as ever. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch games, for sure.
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The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but looking and running better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
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Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games. The Switch 2 version features bonus levels, improved visuals and more.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
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Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles and our current choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game on the shelves.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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