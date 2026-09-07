The Nintendo Switch 2 now costs $499. That's right, the $50 price hike that was announced earlier this year has hit. If you already bought one, congrats! If not, there's still plenty of fun to be had with your original Nintendo Switch.

To help you get the most for your money, I'm sharing the best Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals. Essential games are discounted, and you can also find Switch accessories on sale from $13 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite deals!

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $19 now $16 at Amazon For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions. Read more Read less ▼

PDP Afterglow Wave Wired Controller: was $29 now $24 at Amazon If you want to add some flair to your Switch 2 setup, this PDP Afterglow Wave controller comes with eight RGB zones with four preset modes. It is a wired controller, but its price makes it a great pick if you're looking for an extra Switch 2 controller without spending the pricy sums on a Pro controller. Plus, it's compatible with the original Switch. Read more Read less ▼

RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case: was $29 now $26 at Amazon The Switch 2 was made to be portable, so you'll want a case to keep it protected on your travels. This officially licensed accessory comes with space to not only sort your Switch 2, but also a Pro controller and power adapter. It also comes with 12 slots to hold Switch game cards. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $37 at Amazon Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure. Read more Read less ▼

Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $51 at Amazon Mario Kart World gets all the attention, but the true Nintendo fans know that Kirby Air Rider is actually the Switch 2 racer you need to play. This lightning-fast racing title sees Kirby and pals compete in breakneck races, with a steep learning curve for players who want to master each track. There's also a battle mode to add some variety. It's one of the Switch 2's more underrated games. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: was $69 now $51 at Amazon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home. Read more Read less ▼