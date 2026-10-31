I tried 3 unique Spigen MagSafe add-ons — here's the best (and the weirdest) for your iPhone

The market is full of MagSafe accessories for the latest phones, but I always went without one. Many of these felt the same to me and never really fit what I needed for the back of my phone. My colleague, though, recently let me try out three of Spigen’s MagFit wallets.

After putting them each through my life the last few days, I found that these were what I needed all along. From the TinTap MagFit+ wallet, to the weirdly unique zippered Tintap Zip V2, and the heavy duty Tough Armor Pro, I quickly found out that each of these accessories had a legit purpose for my life.

In fact, one of them was so good, it solved an issue I had with my iPhone 17 — and became my new daily MagSafe accessory. Here’s how all three of these accessories held up in my testing.

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Spigen TinTap MagFit+

(Image credit: Future)

The Spigen MagSafe Card Holder Tintap (Mag Fit+) was a genuinely handy accessory. For someone like me who is hesitant about MagSafe wallets because I carry a lot of cash alongside cards, the quick-release mechanism and side lock changed my mind real fast. It made accessing the cash and the five cards I kept in my wallet effortless.

Unlike other MagSafe wallets, there was no more awkwardly pushing cards out to access them and there's a cash out from the bottom or side when I needed it. I also love that it features a MagSafe ring on the front, meaning I can still use a MagSafe stand seamlessly. My only minor critique is that it feels a bit bulky and protrudes from the back a little too much.

Spigen TinTap MagFit+: $29 at Amazon The Spigen TinTap MagFit+ wallet is designed to securely snap onto your MagSafe-compatible phone with high-strength magnets and a slip-resistant silicone grip. Built from durable, crystal-clear polycarbonate, it safely stores up to six cards behind a satisfying slide-to-lock enclosure, all while keeping a slim profile.

Price check: $54 @ Spigen

Spigen Tintap Zip Mag Fit 2

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve never seen a MagSafe accessory like the Spigen Tintap Zip Mag Fit 2. It's essentially a mini zippered pouch or purse on the back of your phone!

It proved incredibly handy for storing loose change. I tested it out running Sunday errands, and it was a game-changer for feeding parking meters and grabbing coins for shopping carts without having to dig through my pockets.

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I even managed to fit my keys in the pouch! While it can feel a little bulky and awkward for everyday phone use, it definitely earns major points for creativity and utility. I didn’t choose to keep this one for long term use on my phone, but I ended up using this as a handy coin pouch for my car.

Spigen Tintap Zip Mag Fit 2: $26.99 at Amazon Streamline your pockets with the Spigen Tintap Zip Mag Fit 2, featuring powerful built-in magnets that lock seamlessly onto the back of your phone. Designed with a slim, durable profile, it keeps your essential cards snugly organized and instantly accessible through an intuitive thumb cutout, eliminating everyday bulk in style.

Price check: $54 @ Spigen

Spigen MagSafe Tough Armor Pro

This Spigen MagSafe Tough Armor Pro is hands-down my favorite of the bunch. Since I recently upgraded, my new iPhone 17 feels a bit light compared to my older iPhone 15 Pro Max. Snapping this onto the back adds a satisfying heft that makes the phone feel much better in my hand.

The built-in kickstand is a fantastic touch, and folding it down actually makes it easier to use the phone like a gimbal handle. Between the convenience, sleek design, and added weight, this quickly became my everyday daily driver.

Bottom Line

Spigen really thinks outside the box with this lineup of accessories. The TinTap and Tintap Zip Mag Fit 2 show just how versatile magnetic attachments can be when designed for specific, real-world problems, with the caveat that their bulk keeps them from being true everyday carry items for everyone.

The real winner for me, though, is the MagSafe Tough Armor Pro. By combining a tough profile, a multi-angle kickstand and a gimbal-like grip, this accessory adds just enough weight to give my lighter iPhone 17 a more premium feel. It's the one that earned a permanent spot on the back of my device. If you're looking for an accessory that genuinely upgrades your phone’s daily usability without compromise, it might be for you, too!

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