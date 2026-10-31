Can you name the '80s movie from a single iconic line? From ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ to ‘The need for speed’
Can you guess the '80s movie from its best quote?
For me, truly great movies have captivating and unexpected storylines, interesting characters and great dialogue. And if a line or two of that dialogue becomes iconic, then all the better! Today's multiple choice '80s movies quiz celebrates some of the best quips, catchphrases and memorable quotes of the decade. Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise and Meg Ryan are just a taste of the stars whose movies may feature.
I found it hard to stick to just 10 quotes — there were so many great ones, I think I'll have to do a follow-up just on great opening or closing lines. I have to admit, one of the famous quotes in here was super familiar to me, but I didn't actually know which movie it was from. Hopefully you will know, and score top marks. Enjoy!
If you're still in the mood for more challenges, you're in luck. Why not try matching these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, or naming an 80s movie from the best friend?
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