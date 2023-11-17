I'm covering Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE — here's my favorite 59 sales right now

We're officially in the thick of the holiday season. This morning Amazon and Best Buy released their official Black Friday deals. (Walmart will release their final batch of sales next Wednesday). While all three retailers have been releasing Black Friday deals since October, today's round of deals is expected to be the best of the best.

But are they really? I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years now. Throughout my years as deals editor I've learned how to separate the good deals from the fake ones. I've also found tricks to make a good deal even better. Below I'm rounding up all of the best Black Friday sales you can shop right now. Along with the Tom's Guide deals team, we've carefully vetted and selected today's top deals. These are sales we'd shop ourselves on gear/devices Tom's Guide editors have tested and/or recommend. They're also deals that we don't foresee getting significantly cheaper next week. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done before your turkey hits the oven — here are the deals we'd shop right now. (For more deals, make sure to read our full guide to today's best Black Friday deals).

Top 10 Editor's Choice Black Friday deals

Amazon devices

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $62 now $17 @ Amazon

Sorry, Prime Day, but Black Friday is the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. Yes, you'll find some epic deals on Prime Day, but Black Friday wins hands down. Take for instance this massive sale on Alexa speakers. Many of them are now at their lowest price and come with a TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb. If you're not familiar with the Echo Pop, it's the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo (4th Gen) w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $122 now $54 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its cool orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's been as low as $49 in the past, but today's deal gets you a TP-Link Smart Bulb for just a few bucks more.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is just $5 shy of its all-time price low. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

This is the first big price cut we've seen on the new Fire HD 10 Tablet. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Echo Studio w/ TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb: was $222 now $154 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Studio offers the best sound out of any Amazon speaker. You can pair it with other Alexa speakers for surround sound or even connect it to a turntable thanks to its 3.5mm audio-in port. In our Echo Studio review we said it produces great room-filling audio and visceral, chest-pounding bass. It now comes bundled with a TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb.

TVs

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $369 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $698 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's at its lowest price to date.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Sony 4K TV + PS5 bundle: up to $2,000 off @ Amazon

This is one of the most unique Black Friday TV deals I've seen so far. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $100 to $2,000 off select Sony 4K TVs bundled with a PS5 Disc console. The sale includes Sony TVs ranging from 55-inches to 98-inches. Models include the Sony X90L Full-Array LCD series, Mini LED X93L, and the Bravia XR A80L OLED. Prices start at $1,497 after discount.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join).

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Crocs sale: Crocs from $18 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $18. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Note that Walmart has a similar sale

(albeit with different styles) at a slightly lower price point.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Skechers Women’s Skech-lite Pro Sneaker: was $64 now $40 @ Amazon

These sneakers are not just cool enough to wear in the office, they’ll keep your feet super-comfortable as you walk the last few miles of your commute. Designed to be lightweight on your feet, Amazon has this shoe on sale in several different colorways right now, so don’t hang around if you’re looking to upgrade your sneakers!

Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ideal for those cold outdoor runs, the Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0 is is made of DriLayer fabric, which wicks sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry. It features a stand collar with a half-zip front placket and long sleeves with thumbholes. It's available in a variety of size and color combinations.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.

Appliances

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Price check: $39 @ Target

GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer: was $95 now $59 @ Amazon

This air fryer ranked as the best value in our GoWISE USA 3.7 Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer review, and you can save big right now. Its 3.7 quart capacity would easily suit a couple or a small family, while the 8 presets give you a range of optimal settings at the press of a button. It excelled at roasting a chicken, as well as frying breaded chicken and chicken wings, although the pan’s not dishwasher safe which slows down clean up. Bear in mind that this deal is only available on the red color.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still live.

Nespresso Vertuo: was $209 now $140 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this deal, even though the price had dropped to $122 earlier. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make various sizes including 5-, 8-, and 18-oz coffees, as well as single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.