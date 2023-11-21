I've been covering Amazon Black Friday deals for 15 years — 39 best sales I found

I've been reporting on Black Friday deals for 15 years. Every year I pay especially close attention to Amazon's Black Friday deals. Not just because they're the biggest e-tailer in the country, but also because I've been a Prime member for over a decade and Amazon is one of my go-to stores for deals.

But not every Amazon Black Friday deal merits your attention. For every stellar deal I spot, there are also a lot of mediocre deals out there. So I'm rounding up the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop right now. From discounts on Alexa hardware to deals on winter apparel, these are the deals I'd personally shop myself on items that the Tom's Guide team has tested and/or recommends.

There are over 100 Black Friday deals that I recommend right now, but on this page I'm focusing on Amazon only. All deals are carefully vetted and price checked against competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. I'll also make a few personal recommendations based on devices I personally own or buy. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done before Thanksgiving — here are the deals worth checking out. Also, make sure to check out our Black Friday deals and Amazon promo codes for more ways to save money.

Amazon Best Black Friday deals now

Apparel

Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Price check: 60% off @ Under Armour

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join).

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Levi's jeans: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $6 during its Black Friday sale. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with prices from $15.

Price check: from $15 @ Walmart

Crocs sale: Crocs from $18 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $18. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Note that Walmart has a similar sale

(albeit with different styles) at a slightly lower price point.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0: was $69 now $52 @ Amazon

Ideal for those cold outdoor runs, the Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0 is is made of DriLayer fabric, which wicks sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry. It features a stand collar with a half-zip front placket and long sleeves with thumbholes. It's available in a variety of size and color combinations.

TVs

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $529 now $369 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $698 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's at its lowest price to date.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $846 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $996 @ Walmart | sold out @ Best Buy

Kitchen

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Price check: $39 @ Target

Ninja Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Editor recommended! I own this coffee machine and love it. Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. You can read more about the machine in my Ninja CE251 hands-on.

Price check: $59 @ Target

GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer: was $95 now $59 @ Amazon

This air fryer ranked as the best value in our GoWISE USA 3.7 Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer review, and you can save big right now. Its 3.7 quart capacity would easily suit a couple or a small family, while the 8 presets give you a range of optimal settings at the press of a button. It excelled at roasting a chicken, as well as frying breaded chicken and chicken wings, although the pan’s not dishwasher safe which slows down clean up. Bear in mind that this deal is only available on the red color.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 may be the new kid on the block, but the Apple Watch 8 still has plenty to offer. A similar design, the same battery life and all the same major sensors — including the skin temperature sensor. It may not have the new finger-tap gesture or the U2 ultrawide chip, but when the price is this much lower that sounds like a worthy trade-off to us.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: $739 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

$150 off! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ B&H Photo

Gaming

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $13 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Amazon

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the Black Friday shopping season as Amazon drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single colorway including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64 now $44 @ Amazon

The official Xbox Wireless Controller in a stunning Shock Blue hue has been discounted in Amazon's early Black Friday sales. This is one of our favorite gaming controllers with a comfortable design and excellent versatility. It can be used on either Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as well as Windows PC.

Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon

Free Switch Online membership! It's not a major dollar-off discount, but we're still fans of this Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Best Buy. It includes the Switch console, Mario Kart 8 (full game download), and a three-month Switch Online membership. Nintendo's membership adds worldwide multiplayer to titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as access to a growing library of retro classics from the NES and SNES days. It's usually $19.99/year or $7.99 for three months, so this is a great way of trying before you buy.

Price check: for $299 @ Best Buy

Smart home

Echo Dot with Clock w/ TP-Link Smart Bulb: was $82 now $34 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Ok, so technically the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) was $2 cheaper back in July. However, it now comes with a TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. The Echo Dot with Clock packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Echo Pop w/ Sengled Smart Bulb: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon

The Echo Pop is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Sengled Smart Bulb with it for free. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices, and more.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale. This was on sale for $44 just a few days ago and it's now dropped further in price.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor 4th Gen (3-pack): was $269 now $134 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is the best outdoor security camera for anyone shopping on a budget. This fully wireless home security camera records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has long battery life. This camera lacks animal, vehicle, and package detection, but otherwise it's a great buy.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside of the unit.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price match: $39 @ Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

50% OFF! The Beats Studio Pro deliver that fun, bass-thumping audio experience that Beats is know for. They also have improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support, but keep in mind that in our Beats Studio Pro review we found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers over long periods of time.

Price check: $169 @ Walmart | $169 @ Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we said they're a great fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods Pro. If you have an iPhone or Android smartphone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beaten.

Price check: $149 @ Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Campfire Audio Orbit easily beat rivals like the AirPods Pro 2 in terms of sound quality, making them a top choice for audiophiles. In our Campfire Audio Orbit review, we praised these earbuds for their excellent audio, responsive controls, and wireless charging capabilities. They also have long battery life, lasting for 8 hours of listening time or up to 30 hours with the charging case. However, there’s no ANC or transparency mode and few additional features.