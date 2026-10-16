I love everything about KitchenAid's new stand mixer except its price tag — here's an alternative that's 46% off

As a lover of all things KitchenAid, I said yes in a matter of seconds when the brand invited me to preview its new 2026 Design Series Luminaire Artisan Plus Stand Mixer.

If you couldn't tell by the photo, the underrated kitchen appliance is stunning and belongs on my kitchen countertop. I was instantly mesmerised by the LED lights illuminating the hardened glass bowl as it spun away — yes, those lights are part of the appliance and not just a photography trick. But one thing that stopped me in my tracks from adding it to my cart was the AU$1,249 price tag.

Sure, KitchenAid stand mixers are expensive, and IMO as an amateur home baker, are worth the investment. It's no secret, however, that these machines rarely receive a considerable discount. Even when discounted, the machines can cost around AU$800 or more, which isn't the best deal on the coveted appliance.

That said, while my hopes of getting the Luminaire for less are slim (at least any time soon), there's another way to score savings on a new KitchenAid stand mixer. Right now, on Amazon, there's up to 46% off the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KSM195 in a variety of colourways. The deepest discount is exclusive to the Empire Red and Almond Cream options.

Save 46% (AU$502) KitchenAid Artisan KSM-195 Stand Mixer (Empire Red): was AU$1,099 now AU$597 at Amazon Now at its lowest price ever on Amazon, the KitchenAid KSM-195 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are almost endless. This discount is a pretty great deal for the standard mixer with two stainless steel bowls, a pouring shield and whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments. Available on Amazon in a variety of colours under the same listing, but do note this discount is exclusive to the Empire Red and Almond Cream colours. Also available at KitchenAid, discounted to AU$679.

If you've already nabbed a KitchenAid stand mixer and want to explore more of what the brand has to offer, I've compiled some of my top-rated products below. From the Cordless Go range, which is powered by an interchangeable battery, to hand mixers and more, there are plenty of great KitchenAid bargains available right now.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!