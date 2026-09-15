KitchenAid just launched its new Luminaire stand mixer, and it has the one feature I’ve been waiting for
This new Luminaire is absolutely stunning
Whether you’re a master baker or an amateur, owning one of the best stand mixers is an absolute essential — and KitchenAid remains the gold standard of mixers.
Known for its versatile design and stunning color options, I always get excited about every new launch — and KitchenAid's Luminaire design series doesn’t disappoint.
KitchenAid's latest Luminaire tilt-head stand mixer features a stunning fluted glass bowl, gorgeous polished details, and an eye-catching peppercorn blue crinkle finish that shimmers under the lights. But that’s not all.
It features an integrated bowl light so you can see each stage clearly — a game-changing addition I’ve always wanted to see on a mixer. Here’s why this will be a welcome addition to my kitchen.
The KitchenAid Design Series Luminaire Tilt-Head stand mixer is designed to be a 'sculptural centerpiece,' and it shows. With its trademark power and precise speed control, it also includes an integrated glass bowl light to help you see with ease. Available for $699.99, it's well-designed and crafted to last.
Here's what you need to know
The first thing that caught my eye was its Italian-crafted design and striking 'dried peppercorn' shade. And while I wouldn't ordinarily opt for blue in my kitchen aesthetic, this certainly wouldn't look out of place on any countertop.
What’s more, the textured crinkle finish gives it a sleek appeal, while the hardened, fluted glass bowl catches the natural light.
I love the fact that you can see every stage of mixing, which upgrades the entire baking experience when whipping up your baked treats. And if you have junior bakers at home, this would make it even more entertaining.
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In addition, the glass bowl is durable and scratch-resistant during use and when cleaning.
Beyond its stunning aesthetic, it's equipped with Precision Speed Control to easily adjust your mixing process every step of the way.
Integrated bowl light
Perhaps the one feature that I'm most excited about is the integrated bowl light.
According to KitchenAid, this stand mixer was "engineered to illuminate" to help you see each stage more clearly.
This feature comes in handy, especially as the days grow darker this cozy season, and you'll benefit from the extra light.
Even better, the integrated lighting highlights the entire appliance, making it stand out on your countertop even more.
I'm sold on this new KitchenAid Luminaire design. Not only does it look the part, but its impressive features are definitely a bonus and will make baking a breeze. Just in time for the festive season.
For more information
Go to: https://www.kitchenaid.com/countertop-appliances/stand-mixers/design-series/luminaire
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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