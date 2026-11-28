Whether enjoyed for breakfast or as a tasty dessert, delicious waffles are a favorite for many. And if you’re a fan but don’t want to spend a small fortune at pricey waffle diners, investing in a home waffle maker makes perfect sense.

However, if you don’t want to splurge on yet another gadget, I’ve just spotted a great deal on my favorite waffle maker for Black Friday. Right now, the Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker Pro has dropped to just $69 from $99 at Amazon.

That’s a tasty 30% off one of the latest offerings from Ninja, which is fast becoming popular. In fact, since having mine, it’s totally transformed my breakfast game. So if you want to treat yourself or a loved one this holiday season, this is one to put in your shopping cart today — before they sell out quickly.

Here’s why it’s become our essential kitchen staple now (plus a huge hit with my son).

Save $30 Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker Pro: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Ninja's waffle maker is the brand's latest offering, and a literal treat. With its vertical design, you simply pour the mixture through the top spout, which eliminates messy spills. It also has 5 shade settings to suit, and cooks in just minutes. Plus, it comes with a 'NeverStick' coating, so there is no sticky residue left on the surface. A user-friendly gadget that won't take up any space.

Why the Ninja waffle maker is a must-have

Waffles inside the Ninja waffle maker (Image credit: Future)

Unlike traditional waffle makers, this Ninja features a vertical cooking design that lets you pour batter directly into the top slot instead of spreading it across a flat surface.

I’ll admit, I initially thought it was just a gimmick and questioned whether it would actually bake pro-tasting waffles evenly. However, its impressive user-friendliness quickly won me over.

You simply select your shade preference on the dial (from 1 to 5), and a red indicator light signals that preheating has begun. In about one minute, the light flips to green, accompanied by Ninja’s signature ‘ready’ chime.

Once the batter is ready, fill the provided cup up to the maximum mark, pour it right into the top spout, and let the unit handle the rest. This also eliminates any messy splashes or spills I often find with waffle mixture. In less than two minutes, a beep alerts you that the waffles are fully cooked, and you can easily open the unit using the top handle.

Ninja waffle maker pouring batter (Image credit: Future)

I was genuinely impressed by how delicious the waffles turned out, striking the perfect balance with a light, fluffy center and a satisfyingly crispy exterior. Of course, finding your ideal browning level might need a bit of experimentation, but tasting the results is always a treat.

Best of all, its non-stick surface left zero residue or sticky crumbs behind, making clean-up practically non-existent. Truly a win-win!

(Image credit: Future)

What’s more, its space-saving design has earned the Ninja waffle maker a permanent spot on my countertop — and my son loves requesting his favorite toppings. At just $69, this is a great deal to snap up right now.