5 coffee makers worth swiping up before October Prime Day: up to 28% off my top picks

With October Prime Day just around the corner, you might be starting to think about what products you can pick up for less. But you don’t need to wait until the sale to grab a bargain.

I’ve handpicked my 5 favorite coffee makers with big savings ahead of Prime Day — so why wait for the rush when you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee at home while everyone else is frantically searching for the best deals?

From three of the best espresso machines to a drip machine and a manual coffee maker — my top 5 picks have got you covered, whatever your coffee-making preference.

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Espresso machines

Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon If you've got a bit of money to spend, I'd recommend splashing out on the Bambino Plus. It boasts premium features with a compact design, measuring just seven inches wide. It's easy to use right out of the box and is a quality espresso and steam machine for beginners. What's more, it gets a 4.5-star review from Tom’s Guide. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima: was $529 now $379 at Amazon Nespresso's Vertuo Lattissima is recommended as the best single-serve coffee maker by Tom's Guide and receives a 5-star rating. It combines smart milk frothing with the company’s iconic Vertuo system, making it a top pick. Beyond its sleek looks, it makes a wide range of drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Bambino: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Breville Bambino is the best budget espresso machine, according to Erin Bashford, the star barista at Tom's Guide. She calls it the best for pro-level espresso because it includes high-end features like a temperature controller and customizable infusion time. Read more Read less ▼

Drip machine

Technivorm Moccamaster KGBV Select: was $369 now $309 at Amazon If you’re worried about buying a drip coffee machine that will last, the Moccamaster KGBV Select comes with a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs. That gives you some idea of its durability. It scores a 4.5-star rating in our review and is widely regarded as the best drip coffee maker ever invented. The coffee maker comes in a wide array of tantalizing colors, and the Polished Silver version is the best deal right now. Read more Read less ▼

Manual coffee maker