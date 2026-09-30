5 coffee makers worth swiping up before October Prime Day: up to 28% off my top picks
Save up to $150 off the best coffee machines
With October Prime Day just around the corner, you might be starting to think about what products you can pick up for less. But you don’t need to wait until the sale to grab a bargain.
I’ve handpicked my 5 favorite coffee makers with big savings ahead of Prime Day — so why wait for the rush when you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee at home while everyone else is frantically searching for the best deals?
From three of the best espresso machines to a drip machine and a manual coffee maker — my top 5 picks have got you covered, whatever your coffee-making preference.
Quick Links
- Espresso machines
- Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399
- Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima: was $529 now $379
- Breville Bambino: was $299 now $249
- Drip machine
- Technivorm Moccamaster KGBV Select: was $369 now $309
- Manual machine
- AeroPress Go: was $49 now $39
Espresso machines
If you've got a bit of money to spend, I'd recommend splashing out on the Bambino Plus. It boasts premium features with a compact design, measuring just seven inches wide. It's easy to use right out of the box and is a quality espresso and steam machine for beginners. What's more, it gets a 4.5-star review from Tom’s Guide.
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Nespresso's Vertuo Lattissima is recommended as the best single-serve coffee maker by Tom's Guide and receives a 5-star rating. It combines smart milk frothing with the company’s iconic Vertuo system, making it a top pick. Beyond its sleek looks, it makes a wide range of drinks.
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The Breville Bambino is the best budget espresso machine, according to Erin Bashford, the star barista at Tom's Guide. She calls it the best for pro-level espresso because it includes high-end features like a temperature controller and customizable infusion time.
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Drip machine
If you’re worried about buying a drip coffee machine that will last, the Moccamaster KGBV Select comes with a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs. That gives you some idea of its durability. It scores a 4.5-star rating in our review and is widely regarded as the best drip coffee maker ever invented. The coffee maker comes in a wide array of tantalizing colors, and the Polished Silver version is the best deal right now.
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Manual coffee maker
The AeroPress Go is the smallest and most portable in the AeroPress family. The brewer fits inside the included cup and comes with a lid, scoop, stirrer and paper filter. You only get one small press per cup, but it allows you to get the AeroPress experience while you're on the go.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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