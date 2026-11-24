I’ve found 5 epic deals on stand mixers this Black Friday: Save up to 43% on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and Hamilton Beach at Amazon, Walmart and Target
Get baking this holiday season
If my house caught fire, the first thing I’d grab is my KitchenAid stand mixer—assuming my family got out before me!
I’ve used one of the best stand mixers for a decade or two, and although my current KitchenAid Artisan Plus is an investment, Black Friday is the best time to grab a KitchenAid stand mixer at a great discount. But the only place I’ve found this model discounted is at Target, where you can now pay $429 and save 28%.
But you don’t need to stick with these premium prices, because there are lots of other choices available right now, including Cuisinart’s Precision Master 5.5 qt Stand Mixer for $182 at Amazon. Apart from saving you 43%, I recommend it as the best budget appliance in our stand mixer buying guide.
Take a look at my 5 top finds, and get baking over the holiday season!
Quick links
- All Black Friday stand mixer deals @ Amazon
- All Black Friday stand mixer deals @ Target
- All Black Friday stand mixer deals @ Walmart
Editor's Choice
- KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 5.5-qt: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon
If you’re looking for a stand mixer for under $100, this 7-speed tilt-head model from Hamilton Beach is just the ticket. The 4-quart bowl comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and splatter guard. What’s more, apart from Red, it's also available in Blue, Pink and Silver at this drop down price.
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Home bakers on a budget will love Cuisinart’s Precision Master 5.5-quart Stand Mixer. When I reviewed it for Tom’s Guide, I gave it a 4-star rating and recommend it as the best budget stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 12 speeds and includes a 5.5-quart mixing bowl, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, whisk and splash guard. You can even add additional attachments to the front port, like you can with a KitchenAid. This great price is available on the Silver Lining colorway.
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Finding a KitchenAid stand mixer under $300 can often be a challenge unless you opt for the Classic Series, but I've spotted the KitchenAid Deluxe Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279. It features 10 speeds and includes a stainless steel bowl with a handle, a dough hook, flat beater and whisk. In addition to the Contour Silver colorway, it's also available in Dried Rose, Empire Red, Ink Blue, Mineral Water Blue and Pistachio.
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The KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer lowers the bowl on support arms with a lever, rather than tilting the head to access the bowl. It’s designed for heavier and tougher mixes and has 2x more power than its tilt-head companion. It has 11 speeds, with a 1/2 speed for gentle mixes and includes a flat beater, dough hook and whip. With a $200 saving, it’s a clever buy.
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This is the stand mixer I currently use, and it’s exceptional at whisking, beating and kneading dough. Apart from 11 speeds you can slide to control, it has an ingenious light in the bowl, so you can clearly see what’s happening to your mix. I also love the attachments, including the double-flex edge beater, which scrapes ingredients off the sides of the bowl without you having to interrupt the mix to use a spatula. It’s a relatively new addition to the KitchenAid range, so I'm surprised to find it discounted.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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