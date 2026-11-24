If my house caught fire, the first thing I’d grab is my KitchenAid stand mixer—assuming my family got out before me!

I’ve used one of the best stand mixers for a decade or two, and although my current KitchenAid Artisan Plus is an investment, Black Friday is the best time to grab a KitchenAid stand mixer at a great discount. But the only place I’ve found this model discounted is at Target, where you can now pay $429 and save 28%.

But you don’t need to stick with these premium prices, because there are lots of other choices available right now, including Cuisinart’s Precision Master 5.5 qt Stand Mixer for $182 at Amazon. Apart from saving you 43%, I recommend it as the best budget appliance in our stand mixer buying guide.

Take a look at my 5 top finds, and get baking over the holiday season!

Editor's Choice

Save 29% Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer, 4qt: was $126 now $89 at Walmart If you’re looking for a stand mixer for under $100, this 7-speed tilt-head model from Hamilton Beach is just the ticket. The 4-quart bowl comes with a dough hook, whisk, flat beater and splatter guard. What’s more, apart from Red, it's also available in Blue, Pink and Silver at this drop down price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-qt Stand Mixer: was $319 now $182 at Amazon Home bakers on a budget will love Cuisinart’s Precision Master 5.5-quart Stand Mixer. When I reviewed it for Tom’s Guide, I gave it a 4-star rating and recommend it as the best budget stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 12 speeds and includes a 5.5-quart mixing bowl, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, whisk and splash guard. You can even add additional attachments to the front port, like you can with a KitchenAid. This great price is available on the Silver Lining colorway. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% KitchenAid Deluxe Series 4.5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $449 now $279 at Walmart Finding a KitchenAid stand mixer under $300 can often be a challenge unless you opt for the Classic Series, but I've spotted the KitchenAid Deluxe Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279. It features 10 speeds and includes a stainless steel bowl with a handle, a dough hook, flat beater and whisk. In addition to the Contour Silver colorway, it's also available in Dried Rose, Empire Red, Ink Blue, Mineral Water Blue and Pistachio. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 5.5-qt : was $499 now $299 at Amazon The KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer lowers the bowl on support arms with a lever, rather than tilting the head to access the bowl. It’s designed for heavier and tougher mixes and has 2x more power than its tilt-head companion. It has 11 speeds, with a 1/2 speed for gentle mixes and includes a flat beater, dough hook and whip. With a $200 saving, it’s a clever buy. Read more Read less ▼