When you think of Our Place, the Always Pan probably comes to mind. It’s an attractive, non-stick pan that replaces 10 pieces of individual cookware. But beyond the popular pan that’s gone viral on social media, Our Place has plenty of other products on offer this Black Friday on Amazon.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on The Our Place Essentials Complete Cookware Set for $329— I love the Blue Salt colorway and am already picturing it in my kitchen. Of course, size isn’t everything; the Mini Perfect Pot is $89, down 29%.

There’s plenty more too, including bakeware and the compact Wonder Oven. And I almost forgot to mention — if you want to get your hands on the viral Always Pan, it’s now $85, but you’d better be quick to grab this great deal before it’s gone.

Our Place Black Friday Deals

Save 37% Our Place Always Pan 2.0, 10.5 inch: was $135 now $85 at Amazon The ingenious Always Pan claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware in one. The high-sided pan is deep enough to roast a chicken, but can also be used to braise, sear, steam, sauté, and fry — and the list goes on. It also features Thermakind, a non-stick coating exclusive to Our Place that avoids the use of harmful PFAs. And it comes with a beechwood spatula. The 37% discount is available on the Spice colorway, but if you’d prefer another option, you'll need to pay a little more. Read more Read less ▼

Save $36 Our Place Mini Perfect Pot, 2.75 quart: was $125 now $89 at Amazon The Perfect Pot is similar to the Always Pan in appearance and can serve eight different purposes, including boiling, baking, steaming, and braise. It also comes with the same non-stick coating and a beechwood spoon designed to rest on the pot’s handles. However, unlike the full-size version of the Perfect Pot, which is 6.5 quarts, the Mini Perfect Pot is 2.75 quarts, and is perfect for small meals. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Our Place Bakeware Set, 5-Piece: was $199 now $129 at Amazon Get cooking over the holidays with this 5-piece nonstick ceramic bakeware and griddle pan from Our Place. The stackable cookware is pretty and practical and includes a griddle pan, a large and mid-size dish, a loaf pan and an oven mat for roasting, baking and everyday cooking. The Sage and Char colorways are currently reduced by 35%, with other color options reduced by 20%. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Our Place Wonder Oven: was $185 now $149 at Amazon If you need extra cooking capacity over the festive season, the Our Place Wonder Oven could be all you need. Plus, it's $36 off this Black Friday. It scored a 4-star rating in our Wonder Oven review and offers six cooking functions in one: bake, roast, toast, air fry, reheat and broil/grill. Read more Read less ▼