Amazon knocks up to 40% off Our Place Cookware this Black Friday: Save up to $220 on my top 5 picks
Stylish nontoxic cookware
When you think of Our Place, the Always Pan probably comes to mind. It’s an attractive, non-stick pan that replaces 10 pieces of individual cookware. But beyond the popular pan that’s gone viral on social media, Our Place has plenty of other products on offer this Black Friday on Amazon.
Right now, you can save up to 40% on The Our Place Essentials Complete Cookware Set for $329— I love the Blue Salt colorway and am already picturing it in my kitchen. Of course, size isn’t everything; the Mini Perfect Pot is $89, down 29%.
There’s plenty more too, including bakeware and the compact Wonder Oven. And I almost forgot to mention — if you want to get your hands on the viral Always Pan, it’s now $85, but you’d better be quick to grab this great deal before it’s gone.
Quick links
- All Our Place Black Friday Deals @ Amazon
- Our Place Always Pan: was $135 now $85 @ Amazon
- Our Place Essentials Complete Cookware Set, 17-piece: was $549 now $329
Our Place Black Friday Deals
The ingenious Always Pan claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware in one. The high-sided pan is deep enough to roast a chicken, but can also be used to braise, sear, steam, sauté, and fry — and the list goes on. It also features Thermakind, a non-stick coating exclusive to Our Place that avoids the use of harmful PFAs. And it comes with a beechwood spatula. The 37% discount is available on the Spice colorway, but if you’d prefer another option, you'll need to pay a little more.
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The Perfect Pot is similar to the Always Pan in appearance and can serve eight different purposes, including boiling, baking, steaming, and braise. It also comes with the same non-stick coating and a beechwood spoon designed to rest on the pot’s handles. However, unlike the full-size version of the Perfect Pot, which is 6.5 quarts, the Mini Perfect Pot is 2.75 quarts, and is perfect for small meals.
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Get cooking over the holidays with this 5-piece nonstick ceramic bakeware and griddle pan from Our Place. The stackable cookware is pretty and practical and includes a griddle pan, a large and mid-size dish, a loaf pan and an oven mat for roasting, baking and everyday cooking. The Sage and Char colorways are currently reduced by 35%, with other color options reduced by 20%.
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If you need extra cooking capacity over the festive season, the Our Place Wonder Oven could be all you need. Plus, it's $36 off this Black Friday. It scored a 4-star rating in our Wonder Oven review and offers six cooking functions in one: bake, roast, toast, air fry, reheat and broil/grill.
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Planning on replacing your pots and pans? This 17-piece set of ceramic cookware from Our Place is all you need to get cooking. Plus, the Blue Salt colorway has dropped by $220. All of the non-toxic pans are made without PFS, are induction- and oven-compatible, and can be stored in the accompanying pan racks.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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