I test stand mixers for a living — my top Prime Day picks are up to 57% off, including KitchenAid
Best stand mixer deals this October Prime Day
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
It’s officially cozy season, and instead of looking forward to an iced latte to cool me down in the summer heat, I’m dreaming of scrumptious cookies and cakes to enjoy with a warming cappuccino.
What’s more, as Tom’s Guide's resident baker-in-chief, I’ve been keeping my eye on stand mixer deals this Prime Day, and have spotted some top appliances at great prices.
For starters, you can save an epic 57% on Cuisinart’s Precision Master Stand Mixer that I recommend in our best stand mixer buying guide. It’s on sale for $139 at Amazon— that’s an unbeatable saving for a great performer at an affordable price.
But if you’re a KitchenAid fan and nothing else will do, I’ve found three other exceptional deals this October Prime Day, including the KitchenAid Artisan, now $379 at Amazon. Plus, the super-stylish Smeg Forte stand mixer, which is bound to turn heads, has also dropped in price by 18%.
Keep scrolling to decide which stand mixer deal is right for you, and happy baking!
Quick Links
- shop today's best October Prime Day deals
- Smeg Forte 5-quart Stand Mixer: was $549 now $459
- KitchenAid Bowl Lift 7-quart Stand Mixer: was $649 now $529
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $499 now $379
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $399 now $299
- Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer, in red: was $319 now $139
Stand mixer deals I recommend
I think Smeg's Forte Stand Mixer is the best-looking stand mixer we've tested at Tom's Guide. And with 750 watts of power, it also packs serious muscle. I found it sturdy, even when kneading dough, whipping heavy cream and beating batter. It has 10 speeds and comes with a flat beater, wire whisk, flex-edge betater and dough hook. It's a premium appliance, but with $100 off this mixer is a lot more attractive.
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If you have lots of mouths to feed and a standard-size stand mixer overflows with ingredients, this large-capacity KitchenAid could be just what you need. When reviewing the Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, we found it straddles the line between a domestic and larger commercial appliance. The 11-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, double-edge flex beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield.
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If you’re looking for a KitchenAid stand mixer, I'd recommend the 5-quart Artisan model as a go-to buy. It’s a real workhorse, mixing quickly and efficiently, and it has a decent-sized bowl for family baking. I was so impressed during the testing that I recommend it as the best overall stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 10 speed settings and comes with three attachments. Discover how I got on when I tested the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer.
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If you’re new to baking and want a reliable stand mixer with some eye candy, the KitchenAid Classic is a good buy. Its 4.5-quart bowl is a decent size, just one quart smaller than the KitchenAid Artisan, but the bowl doesn’t have a handle or come with a pouring shield. However, you still get 10 speed settings and three attachments. I'd say a KitchenAid for under $300 is a good buy.
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The biggest stand mixer price drop I've found this Prime Day is Cuisinart's Precision Master Stand Mixer, which I recommend as the best budget buy in our buying guide and give it a 4-star rating. I found it excels at mixing and beating and is easy to operate, and the 5.5-quart bowl makes it suitable for most families. Apart from having 12 speeds and a handy pulse function, it comes with a flat paddle, whisk, dough hook and splash guard. The bad news? It’s only available in red at this drop-down price, but you can pick up the Robin's Egg colorway for $212 at Amazon and the Onyx and Silver Lining models for $219 at Amazon, still saving up to 34%.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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