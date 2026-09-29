Prime Big Deal Days kick off a week from today — but that hasn't stopped Amazon from rolling out early deals. One of the most impressive sales I've seen so far is on kitchen appliances. In fact, top brands like Ninja, Nespresso, Cuisinart and KitchenAid are slashing the prices on their best-selling appliances.

If you're in the market for a new air fryer, I highly suggest the Ninja Flip, which is sporting a $100 discount. Need a new coffee maker? The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is down to $99. Plus, the popular KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer is now $299.

I've rounded up the best kitchen appliance deals from Amazon to shop ahead of October Prime Day. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker : was $99 now $69 at Amazon Weekend brunch just got an upgrade. This vertical waffle maker has five shade settings so everyone gets their waffle exactly how they like it, plus a specialty setting for high-sugar batters like brownies (yes, really). The precision-pour cup takes the guesswork out of measuring, and audible alerts mean no more burnt disasters. Pair it with the Ninja CREAMi for the ultimate breakfast-dessert combo. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $69 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Cordless Citrus Juicer: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The KitchenAid Go Cordless Citrus Juicer makes it so simple to have fresh juice every morning with minimal mess. If you hate pulp in your juice, this won’t be for you. But if you’re looking for the fastest way to juice your citrus, this is the answer. It’s simple to clean too, since the top half of the appliance is dishwasher-friendly. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer : was $119 now $79 at Amazon One of Ninja's first air fryers to hit the market, the AF101 does offer one slight advantage over the Pro. Its compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens, and it does still offer an impressive 05°F-400°F temperature range. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express: was $109 now $89 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker with Pods and Grounds: was $129 now $99 at Amazon This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous choice of colorways, including Sage Green, and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother! The only problem you'll have is deciding which color to choose. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% KitchenAid 9 Cup Food Processor: was $159 now $99 at Amazon This multi-functional power machine can chop, shred, mince, slice, knead, whip, mix and puree. And it can handle anything from meats and cheeses to vegetables and doughs. What's more, it's fast and can mince 1lb of chicken or beef in 10 seconds. It comes with a 9-cup bowl and lid, a multi-purpose four-blade, a reversible slicing and shredding disc, a whisk accessory, a refrigerator lid, and a dough blade. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $124 at Amazon Ninja's NeverClog Cold Press Juicer removes the hassle of juicing fruits and vegetables. The special filter pushes pulp through without clogging and lets you customize the amount of pulp in your juice with two interchangeable pulp filters. It comes with a 24-oz juice jug and a 36-oz pulp container, allowing you to make large batches of juice, rather than single servings. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $149 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $149 at Amazon I've been using the Ninja Flip for over a year now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Dedica Duo Compact Espresso Machine: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The De’Longhi Dedica Duo is a dual-brew espresso machine that measures just 5.9 inches wide, so it won’t take up too much room on your countertop, making it perfect for smaller living quarters. There are three preset recipes, a professional pump, a digital touch display, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $50 for Prime Day, this is a certified steal. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $499 now $379 at Amazon A Tom's Guide favorite, in our KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café : was $599 now $499 at Amazon This deal gets you a 3-in-1 machine that makes espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew. It also has Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing, plus hands-free frothing. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $499 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is one of the most iconic and respected bean-to-cup espresso machines ever made. Although it's been out for around 6 years at this point, the Barista Express shows no signs of slowing down. Right now it's just $499, which is the same price as Breville's compact Bambino Plus. You basically get a free grinder. Read more Read less ▼