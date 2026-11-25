Unsure which coffee machine to buy this Black Friday? I'm here to help. As Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, I've tested well over 50 coffee makers — and I'm bringing my years of expertise to you.

Right now, Amazon has some awesome savings on my top-rated coffee makers, including the iconic Moccamaster KBGV Select, currently $247 down from $369, and the plastic-free Simply Good Coffee Brewer at $299 down from $469.

Those on lower budgets haven't been forgotten about, though: Black + Decker's budget-friendly drip coffee maker is just $29, down from $35. Tom's Guide office favorite Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup coffee maker is $54, down from $89 — and it has a programmable start time. It's all hip-hop-happening here for Black Friday, so let's get into it.

You don't have to spend $$$ on a great coffee maker, and these models prove it. The AeroPress is revered amongst coffee snobs and the Ninja 12-Cup is a Tom's Guide office favorite.

Budget icons

Enthusiast investments

Erin Bashford Senior Writer I've tested well over 50 coffee makers, I direct The Coffee Lab, and I'm a self-professed coffee snob. As Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, I'm here to help you choose the perfect espresso machine this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday coffee maker deals

I've separated the best coffee maker Black Friday deals into "budget" and "investment" categories. I have the Moccamaster KBGV Select — and while $270 is an objectively huge amount of money, it seriously makes coffee like no other.

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BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker : was $34 now $29 at Amazon The Black + Decker 12-cup coffee maker is the cheapest option on this list, but don't discount it. The machine stops drips when the carafe is removed, preventing burned coffee on the hot plate, and has a 24-hour programmable start time so you can wake up to hot coffee every morning — for less than $30. Read more Read less ▼

AeroPress Clear Color: was $49 now $37 at Amazon The AeroPress isn't just for coffee snobs, and I'll die on that hill. I have the pink version of this manual coffee maker. It can be used for both coffee and loose-leaf tea (as I've recently discovered — thanks, desperate/forced experimentation!), and looks a treat while doing so. All you need is hot water and a bit of muscle to get a coffee that tastes like nothing else. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja 12-Cup coffee maker is an office favorite in Tom's Guide's NYC office. With a delayed brew start and a 12-cup capacity, it's the ideal machine if you're on a budget but need tons of coffee to get you through the day. Read more Read less ▼

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $119 now $56 at Amazon Although seldom sold at its MSRP of $119, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is still around $20-$40 off its usual "discount" price. This coffee maker is supremely easy to use — simply fill the filter basket, press go, and you've got up to 14 cups of coffee in minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express: was $109 now $59 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is an ideal coffee maker if you're short on time, money, and space. It uses K-Pods, so every brand from Starbucks to McDonald's has its own official flavor. This model can make 8, 10, or 12-ounce drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Enthusiast investments

Technivorm Moccamaster Cup-One: was $260 now $167 at Amazon The Moccamaster Cup-One is a fantastic investment if you just want one cup at a time. This coffee maker has all the same inner tech as the iconic Moccamaster — it just makes smaller beverages. Accredited by the Specialty Coffee Association and boasting a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs, this is a must-have for a serious coffee lover. Read more Read less ▼

Technivorm Moccamaster KGBV Select 10-Cup: was $369 now $247 at Amazon The Moccamaster is an icon for a reason. This coffee maker has a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs, making it one of the most sustainable options on this list. On top of that, it makes genuinely delicious coffee, with zero bitterness and a strong coffee flavor. Read more Read less ▼

Simply Good Coffee The Brewer - Plastic-Free: was $479 now $299 at Amazon The Simply Good Coffee Plastic-Free Brewer is just like a Moccamaster, but with zero plastic in the brewing process. Although it has a plastic casing over some parts, this is to prevent burns, and no hot water touches plastic. It has a lovely 5-year warranty, too. Read more Read less ▼

Fellow Aiden: was $399 now $319 at Amazon Although still the priciest option on this list, the Fellow Aiden is a versatile, attractive coffee maker well worth its premium MSRP. If you value a dedicated cold brew mode, app control, and scheduled brewing, this is the machine for you. It's like an elevated, smarter version of the traditional drip machine you might be used to. Read more Read less ▼

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