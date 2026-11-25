I’ve handpicked 9 of the best Black Friday coffee maker deals from $29, including Moccamaster, Ninja, AeroPress, Fellow, and more
Coffee machine deals hate to see me coming; I'm like a crocodile at a watering hole
Unsure which coffee machine to buy this Black Friday? I'm here to help. As Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, I've tested well over 50 coffee makers — and I'm bringing my years of expertise to you.
Right now, Amazon has some awesome savings on my top-rated coffee makers, including the iconic Moccamaster KBGV Select, currently $247 down from $369, and the plastic-free Simply Good Coffee Brewer at $299 down from $469.
Those on lower budgets haven't been forgotten about, though: Black + Decker's budget-friendly drip coffee maker is just $29, down from $35. Tom's Guide office favorite Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup coffee maker is $54, down from $89 — and it has a programmable start time. It's all hip-hop-happening here for Black Friday, so let's get into it.
Best Black Friday coffee maker deals: Quick links
You don't have to spend $$$ on a great coffee maker, and these models prove it. The AeroPress is revered amongst coffee snobs and the Ninja 12-Cup is a Tom's Guide office favorite.
Budget icons
- Black + Decker 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon
- AeroPress Clear Color: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon
- Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $88 now $54 @ Amazon
- Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $119 now $56 @ Amazon
- Keurig K-Express: was $109 now $59 @ Amazon
Enthusiast investments
- Technivorm Moccamaster: was $260 now $167 @ Amazon
- Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: was $369 now $247 @ Amazon
- Simply Good Coffee Plastic-Free Brewer: was $479 now $299 @ Amazon
- Fellow Aiden: was $399 now $319 @ Amazon
I've tested well over 50 coffee makers, I direct The Coffee Lab, and I'm a self-professed coffee snob. As Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, I'm here to help you choose the perfect espresso machine this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday coffee maker deals
I've separated the best coffee maker Black Friday deals into "budget" and "investment" categories. I have the Moccamaster KBGV Select — and while $270 is an objectively huge amount of money, it seriously makes coffee like no other.
Budget icons
The Black + Decker 12-cup coffee maker is the cheapest option on this list, but don't discount it. The machine stops drips when the carafe is removed, preventing burned coffee on the hot plate, and has a 24-hour programmable start time so you can wake up to hot coffee every morning — for less than $30.
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The AeroPress isn't just for coffee snobs, and I'll die on that hill. I have the pink version of this manual coffee maker. It can be used for both coffee and loose-leaf tea (as I've recently discovered — thanks, desperate/forced experimentation!), and looks a treat while doing so. All you need is hot water and a bit of muscle to get a coffee that tastes like nothing else.
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The Ninja 12-Cup coffee maker is an office favorite in Tom's Guide's NYC office. With a delayed brew start and a 12-cup capacity, it's the ideal machine if you're on a budget but need tons of coffee to get you through the day.
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Although seldom sold at its MSRP of $119, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is still around $20-$40 off its usual "discount" price. This coffee maker is supremely easy to use — simply fill the filter basket, press go, and you've got up to 14 cups of coffee in minutes.
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The Keurig K-Express is an ideal coffee maker if you're short on time, money, and space. It uses K-Pods, so every brand from Starbucks to McDonald's has its own official flavor. This model can make 8, 10, or 12-ounce drinks.
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Enthusiast investments
The Moccamaster Cup-One is a fantastic investment if you just want one cup at a time. This coffee maker has all the same inner tech as the iconic Moccamaster — it just makes smaller beverages. Accredited by the Specialty Coffee Association and boasting a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs, this is a must-have for a serious coffee lover.
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The Moccamaster is an icon for a reason. This coffee maker has a 5-year warranty and lifetime repairs, making it one of the most sustainable options on this list. On top of that, it makes genuinely delicious coffee, with zero bitterness and a strong coffee flavor.
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The Simply Good Coffee Plastic-Free Brewer is just like a Moccamaster, but with zero plastic in the brewing process. Although it has a plastic casing over some parts, this is to prevent burns, and no hot water touches plastic. It has a lovely 5-year warranty, too.
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Although still the priciest option on this list, the Fellow Aiden is a versatile, attractive coffee maker well worth its premium MSRP. If you value a dedicated cold brew mode, app control, and scheduled brewing, this is the machine for you. It's like an elevated, smarter version of the traditional drip machine you might be used to.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide. She has a Master's in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. She directs Tom's Guide's dedicated coffee video series, The Coffee Lab, which you can find on all social media channels. On top of her passion for coffee, she's a huge music nerd and is most often found wearing earbuds or headphones — or blasting music from her multi-room sound system. When she's not writing about lifestyle culture at Tom's Guide, she's probably reading a fantasy novel, writing a fantasy novel, playing The Sims, practising yoga, or hiking.
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