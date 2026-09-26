New on Netflix October 2026: 5 best movies and shows to stream, plus full release list

Netflix has confirmed its slate for October 2026 with plenty of new movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist. It might be the spookiest month, but the streaming service is serving up far more treats than tricks.

Highlights for the month include a new adaptation of John Steinbeck's "East of Eden" starring Florence Pugh. Or how about a new crime thriller directed by Ben Affleck, "Animals," that sees an L.A. mayoral candidate forced to dive into the city's underworld to save his kidnapped son. Or for the romantics among us, "Tyler Perry's Doing Job" will fit the bill nicely.

It's not all new movies/shows either; there are plenty of returning favorites, headlined by the Emmy-winning "The Diplomat" season 4, and the always charming "Nobody Wants This," which is back for a third season.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Here's the full breakdown of everything you need to stream on Netflix this month, including movies, shows, live events, stand-up comedy specials, documentaries and more.

New on Netflix in October 2026: Top picks

'East of Eden'

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama

What it's about: Based on John Steinbeck’s celebrated 1955 novel, previously adapted in a movie starring James Dean, “East of Eden” is set over multiple decades and follows the interwoven stories of the Hamilton and Trask families as they settle in California’s Salinas Valley. At the story's heart is Cathy (Florence Pugh), who sows chaos across generations.

Why you should watch it: Outside of the MCU, “East of Eden” is Pugh’s first major television project, and Cathy Ames is a complex role that is sure to showcase her chops. The series also stars Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott and Ciarán Hinds, making the cast list a big draw, and then of course, the source material itself is a rich well to draw from for a drama.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "East of Eden" on Netflix starting October 2

'Tyler Perry’s Doing Life'

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama

What it's about: In this romantic drama written and directed by Tyler Perry, a single mother who once worked as a prison officer (Naomi Baker) forms an unexpected bond with a reformed ex-convict (Jay Reeves), who previously saved her life during a violent prison riot.

Why you should watch it: Tyler Perry must be one of Hollywood’s most productive creatives; “Doing Life” is his third Netflix project of 2026 after “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and “Joe’s College Road Trip.” While his Netflix collaborations don’t always impress critics, they tend to draw plenty of attention from viewers, and “Doing Life” has a compelling setup.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix starting October 3

'Animals'

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller

What it's about: Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is an L.A. mayoral candidate, forced to get his hands dirty when his son is kidnapped and he and his wife (Kerry Washington) are given just hours to make a ransom payment. Low on funds after spending their wealth on campaigning, they are forced to show a dark side of their characters to bring their boy home safely.

Why you should watch it: “Animals” is Netflix’s tentpole original movie for October, and it sees Affleck not only star, but also direct. The award-winning filmmaker has a strong track record in the thriller genre, having helmed “Gone Baby Gone,” “The Town” and the Best Picture-winning “Argo.” Could “Animals” finally break Netflix’s original movie cold streak?

Watch "Animals" on Netflix starting October 9

'The Diplomat' season 4

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political thriller

What it's about: In “The Diplomat” season 4, a single catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) brokered between the U.S. and U.K., also sending Kate’s crumbling marriage to Hal (Rufus Sewell) into further turmoil. At the same time, President Grace Penn’s (Allison Janney) could put the United States on the path to war.

Why you should watch it: With 10 Emmy Award nominations to its name, and a win for Janney, “The Diplomat” is one of Netflix’s most prestigious drama series. The excellent cast, led by Keri Russell, all return for season 4, and the stakes are only getting higher, both for Kate’s personal relationship and for U.S. national security.

Watch "The Diplomat" season 4 on Netflix starting October 15

'Nobody Wants This' season 3

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy

What it's about: The unexpected relationship between a free-spirited sex podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and a Jewish rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody), intensifies in “Nobody Wants This” season 3. Their friends and family still have their doubts, but the couple is fully committed, with the loved-up pair now moving in together and Joanne preparing to convert to Judaism.

Why you should watch it: “Nobody Wants This” is one of Netflix’s most feel-good shows of recent years. The chemistry between Bell and Brody is sure to be on point, but most importantly, this season, will Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons) finally admit what everybody has been thinking since season 1: They’re made for each other!

Watch "Nobody Wants This" season 3 on Netflix starting September 22

Everything new on Netflix in October 2026

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"The Gift of Deceit" (BR) (Netflix series)

A multi-million dollar art heist unearths dangerous secrets as it pits a controlling mother, her daughter and a seasoned swindler against each other.

OCTOBER 1

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke (SA) (Netflix film)

When the snobbish and wealthy AlThahabi family find out they're actually not as loaded as they think, they're forced to fake their affluence to survive.

East of Eden (Netflix series)

In the early 1900s, a fiercely independent woman drives a rift between two brothers, igniting a saga that unfolds across two generations.

The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

Koyuki wrestles with longing as Minato drifts on thin ice. Meanwhile, Miki and Yota face a strained bond. Can the four friends untangle their feelings?

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"8 Mile"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"A Madea Family Funeral"

"Ad Astra"

"Angels & Demons"

"Are We There Yet?"

"The Bourne Identity"

"The Bourne Legacy"

"The Bourne Supremacy"

"The Bourne Ultimatum"

"Bring It On"

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Cowboys & Aliens"

"Crimson Peak"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"The Da Vinci Code"

"The Devil Wears Prada"

"Dracula"

"The Equalizer"

"Evil Dead"

"Friday the 13th"

"Happy Death Day 2U"

"Horton Hears a Who!"

"The Huntsman: Winter's War"

"Hush"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Jason Bourne"

"Lake Placid"

"Love Actually"

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein"

"The Menu"

"Moonlight"

"NCIS" seasons 20-22

"Ouija"

"Ouija: Origin of Evil"

"Pearl Harbor"

"Point Break"

"The Prestige"

"Psycho"

"Psycho II"

"Psycho III"

"Red Dragon"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"The Sixth Sense"

"Split"

"The Strangers"

"Top Chef VIP" seasons 3-4

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"The Way Home" season 4

"Underworld: Blood Wars"

OCTOBER 2

"#Love" (IN) (Netflix series)

A practical dating app founder and her adventurous competitor test their opposing theories about love through a 60-day challenge to find the right match.

"Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend" (DE) (Netflix film)

Michael Schumacher's first World Championship win roars to life through personal interviews and archival footage of the legendary 1994 Formula 1 season.

"Tyler Perry’s Doing Life" (Netflix film)

A single mother and an incarcerated man forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope and love against all odds.

OCTOBER 3

"Ranma1/2" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

More rivals and misadventures follow Ranma and Akane as Cologne trains Ryoga, a cookie war crumbles out of control and Shampoo brews new schemes.

OCTOBER 4

"Blue Box" season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

As Taiki and Chinatsu navigate their evolving feelings, a fractured friendship from the past and fierce competition cloud the road to nationals.

OCTOBER 5

"The Boogeyman"

Lorne"

"Mayor of Kingstown" seasons 1-4

"Super BOOMi" season 1

OCTOBER 6

"Love Village" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

At the foot of Mount Fuji, a new group of lovably awkward adults come together, baring it all as they laugh, cry, clash and search for their last romance.

"Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (Netflix comedy special)

Scene-stealer Mojo Brookzz unloads on freaky partners, wild BBL culture and his niece's big coming-out present in his debut Netflix special.

"All American" season 8

"Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"

OCTOBER 7

"Inside The Circle" (MX) (Netflix series)

The murder of a popular actress unleashes a Pandora's box of secrets and espionage that threatens to destroy four childhood friends at its center.

"Less of a Stranger" (PL) (Netflix film)

As the leader of Polish rock band Lady Pank, Jan Borysewicz shapes a generation with his music — while a string of family tragedies shapes him.

"Real Men" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

Mattia, Luigi, Riccardo and Massimo continue their journey to fit the ever-changing mold of manhood as new jobs and old flings keep them on their toes.

"Who Is Martin Mull?" (Netflix series)

He was a world-class comedian — and that's not even what he did best. Discover Martin Mull's lifelong artistic passion in this star-studded documentary.

OCTOBER 8

"Below" (CA) (Netflix series)

When a mysterious sea creature starts terrorizing a coastal town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family and his community's vanishing way of life.

"Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2" (CA) (Netflix family)

When strange events threaten Unicorn Academy, the Sapphires must join forces with unlikely allies to uncover buried truths about an enchanting legend.

OCTOBER 9

"Animals" (Netflix film)

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they’re forced to make choices – and reveal secrets – that could tear their world apart.

"Haunted Hotel" season 2 (Netflix series)

Katherine and her family find their groove as more paranormal problems come looking for vacancies. But can a haunted hotel ever really feel like home?

"Is It Cake? Halloween" season 2 (Netflix series)

Six talented cake artists put their skills to the test as they whip up Halloween-themed treats to trick the judges and claim the grand prize.

"Take Charge of My Heart" (KR) (Netflix series)

A corporate heir with an artificial heart meets a woman who's literally electric. They strike a deal that makes his heart beat — in more ways than one.

OCTOBER 10

"100 Days of Deception" (KR) (Netflix series)

A pickpocket dreaming of freedom picks up her most dangerous job yet — going undercover to steal secrets from the Japanese colonial government.

"The First Monday in May"

OCTOBER 12

"Free Leonard Peltier" (Netflix documentary)

A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.

"Fire Spike" season 1

"Señora Acero" seasons 1-5

"Wayne" season 1

OCTOBER 13

"The Trap" (DE) (Netflix series)

Author Lisa Konrad hasn't left her house for 10 years since her sister's murder. When she believes she sees the killer on TV, she devises a risky plan.

"TYSON" (Netflix documentary)

This gripping four-part documentary series explores the explosive life of Mike Tyson — one of the most feared and fascinating figures in sports history.

"Solar Opposites" season 6

OCTOBER 14

"Love Is Blind Season 11: Boston" (Netflix series)

Boston singles enter the pods to find their soulmates and get engaged sight unseen. Will they walk down the aisle or will looks get in the way of love?

OCTOBER 15

"Hollywood Arts" (Netflix series)

Class is in session at Hollywood Arts! Self-proclaimed icon Trina Vega returns to steer gifted teens toward stardom, status and hilarious havoc.

"The Diplomat" season 4 (Netflix series)

One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler has brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save.

"The Storm" (SE) (Netflix film)

When a storm traps old university pals at a luxury lodge, their civilized birthday bash spirals into a cyclone of betrayals, grudges and unfiltered chaos.

"Cocaine Bear"

OCTOBER 16

"The Disciple" (Netflix documentary)

Academy Award-winning producer Joanna Natasegara makes her feature directorial debut in this true story of an outsider whose relentless determination catapults him into the Wu-Tang Clan's inner circle, where ambition and creativity converge to record an album poised to ignite global controversy.

"Money Trap: The Karun Treasure" (TR) (Netflix series)

When a mythical map falls into the hands of a legendary scam artist, he decides to pull one last con before leaving it all behind for good.

"Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald" (Netflix documentary)

Go down a wormhole in this documentary on master of deadpan humor Norm Macdonald, whose life and career were uncompromising yet full of contradictions.

"Sacrifice" (FR) (Netflix film)

At a glitzy charity gala, a movie star (Chris Evans) facing an existential crisis is taken hostage by a radical warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her followers.

"SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Dineo and Noni — besties meant to take on the party scene together — suddenly face their biggest fear when Noni's boyfriend spontaneously proposes.

"Therapy Done Right" (AR) (Netflix film)

A psychoanalyst who's lost faith in traditional therapy crosses every boundary to help a blocked novelist in this cutting Argentine dark comedy.

"Heat"

"The Fate of the Furious"

OCTOBER 20

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2" (JP) (Netflix series)

New crew. Same hell. A fresh group of hired guns hits the streets of Night City in this standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

"Blindspotting" seasons 1-2

OCTOBER 21

"The Mothers of Penguins" season 2 (PL) (Netflix series)

Determined to run their own school, Kama, Ula, Tatiana and Jerzy face brand new challenges in caring for their children — and one another.

"The New Stanford Prison Experiment" (Netflix series)

In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they're capable of.

"Six Kings Slam" season 2 (Netflix live event)

Six Kings. One crown. The world's top-ranked men's players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded, live tennis showcase.

"Emily"

"Gladiator"

"Gladiator II"

OCTOBER 22

"Couldn't Agree Less with Allison & Isaac" (Netflix podcast)

From money and parenting to jealousy and in-laws, Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell air out their messiest disagreements in this funny, honest podcast.

"Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?" (JP) (Netflix series)

Once Japan's most renowned stage actor, Gen is suddenly forgotten. Fueled by a need for recognition, he claws his way back from zero in this comedy.

"Nobody Wants This" season 3 (Netflix series)

Joanne and Noah take their relationship to the next level amid sibling drama, maternal meddling and one giant leap of faith.

"Bottle Shock"

OCTOBER 23

"Fading Grandeur" (ES) (Netflix series)

Desperate to sell his crumbling mansion, a fallen marquis tries to make a quick deal with a charming yet mysterious millionaire who has her own agenda.

"Lupin" part 4 (FR) (Netflix series)

After four years in prison, Assane is ready to start a new life with his family, until a copycat appears and Lupin returns to his most brilliant schemes.

"Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story" (Netflix documentary)

Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Maria Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy in this documentary.

"Surviving Hurricane Otis" (MX) (Netflix film)

Wirpul and his half-brother fight to survive Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, where their brotherhood and courage turns adversity into hope.

OCTOBER 26

"Minimum Wage" (Netflix series)

Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.

OCTOBER 27

"The One About Matthew Perry" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary series chronicles the Hollywood success, addiction struggles and tragic death of the beloved "Friends" star, as told by his inner circle.

"Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic" (Netflix comedy special)

Zainab Johnson has a gun revelation, a Tesla crisis and an unshakable belief that she can find the upside in everything in this sharp stand-up hour.

"Dangerous Liaisons" season 1

OCTOBER 28

"Champions"

OCTOBER 29

"Balaraw: Blood Island" (PH) (Netflix series)

A woman's search for her missing mother leads her to the sinister Balaraw Island, where survival, dark secrets and her own identity hang in the balance.

"You, Me, Us" (IT) (Netflix film)

When a free-spirited woman and a family-minded man pursue adoption, their opposing backgrounds and world views put their love to the test.

OCTOBER 30

"A Couple of Lies" (SE) (Netflix series)

A seemingly idyllic home swap between Sicily and Stockholm turns toxic as two wealthy couples go to extremes to protect themselves — and their secrets.

"The Birthday Gift" (DE) (Netflix film)

A neatly curated children's birthday party goes off the rails when the gift of a toy gun sparks heated debates, clashing world views and hilarious chaos.

"Collision Course" (ES) (Netflix film)

Spain, 2013. After robbing a bank, a getaway crash reveals the hidden side of each thief, exposing betrayals and lies that began long before the heist.

"How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents" (ZA) (Netflix series)

A hidden engagement forces a proud Zulu family and an Indian medical dynasty under one roof as secrets and colliding customs threaten to derail Diwali.

"SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of" (Netflix documentary)

Legendary "SCTV" cast members reunite in this documentary for a funny and heartfelt celebration of how a scrappy Canadian sketch show made comedy history.

"Akka" (IN) (Netflix series)

"Beat Luke Littler" (GB) (Netflix live event)

Leaving Netflix in October 2026

Leaving 10/1/2026

"A Dog's Purpose"

"A League of Their Own"

"Aloha"

"Angel Eyes"

"Apollo 13"

"Baby Mama"

"Beginners"

"The Beguiled"

"The Boss Baby"

"Blue Is the Warmest Color"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Cinderella Man"

"Clueless"

"Fargo"

"The Fifth Element"

"Ghostbusters"

"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call"

"Gone Girl"

"Halo" seasons 1-2

"High Fidelity"

"The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Identity Thief"

"Inside Man: Most Wanted"

"Krampus"

"The Lazarus Project"

"Nomadland"

"Out of Africa"

"Parenthood"

"The Parkers" seasons 1-5

"Queen & Slim"

"Savages"

"The Shack"

"U-571"

"The Vow"

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

Leaving 10/2/26

"The Wandering Earth"

Leaving 10/3/26

"Dawson's Creek" seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/26

"Nurse Jackie" seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/8/26

"Poldark" seasons 1-5

"Scream"

Leaving 10/9/26

"After"

Leaving 10/11/26

"A Quiet Place Part II"

Leaving 10/14/26

"The Hunger Games"

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2"

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

Leaving 10/15/26

"Death Note"

"The Smurfs 2"

Leaving 10/16/26

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins"

Leaving 10/29/26

"Deadwind" seasons 1-3

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.