How to watch ‘Everybody Lies' online for FREE — stream the French crime thriller from anywhere

"Everybody Lies" is a gritty crime drama set in Paris, as a dogged ex-detective joins a new team and makes waves amid a string of high-profile cases.

Here, we'll show you how to watch "Everybody Lies" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

'Everybody Lies' free streaming details, release date "Everybody Lies" premieres on linear TV on Channel 4 on August 18, 2026 in the U.K. with the first episode airing at 12:05 a.m. BST. It will be on Channel 4's streaming service from August 14.



• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

Vincent Verner (Vincent Elbaz) was fired from his previous deployment after chasing down a powerful man, but he's back in action as part of a Sensitive Cases unit in Paris.

Recruited from some downtime in a second-hand bookshop by young prosecutor Alice Mojodi (Mariama Gueye), his high-risk approach may just fire up his new colleagues, and help them take down some shady criminals in the process.

"Everybody Lies" is essentially a French-language version of such shows as "Line of Duty", and if you can get over the one-inch barrier of those subtitles, you might just find your new favorite crime drama. Expect plenty of twists and turns along the way.

It aired on French TV from 2022 as "Tout le monde ment" and is now getting a run for U.K. audiences.

If you're ready to be on the edge of your seat and dive into the latest episodes, we'll show you how to watch "Everybody Lies" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Everybody Lies' for FREE

You can watch all episodes of "Everybody Lies on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. together with its FREE Channel 4 on-demand service. The first episode will air at 12:05 a.m. on Channel 4 on August 18, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly on linear TV. However, you can watch it earlier, on August 14, on the Channel 4 streaming service. All you need to access Channel 4 and its streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license. Outside the U.K.? Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch “Everybody Lies" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K.

Watch 'Everybody Lies' from anywhere

If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Everybody Lies" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.

You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and binge! Head to Channel 4 and stream "Everybody Lies".

Can I watch 'Everybody Lies' in the U.S.?

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There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Everybody Lies" in the U.S. at this moment in time.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock Channel 4 today.

Can you watch 'Everybody Lies' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Everybody Lies" in Canada, either.

The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch 'Everybody Lies' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "Everybody Lies".

If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.

'Everybody Lies' - trailer

[Bande-annonce] Tout le monde ment - YouTube Watch On

'Everybody Lies' - cast

Vincent Elbaz as Vincent

as Vincent Nicolas Marié as Charles

as Charles Mariama Gueye as Alice

as Alice Joséphine de Meaux as Malory

as Malory Thomas Silberstein as Julien

as Julien Anne Girouard as Isabelle

as Isabelle Jackie Berroyer as Maximilien

What other shows has Walter Presents produced?

There are lots of other foreign-language titles from Walter Presents, ranging from French, Dutch, and German productions. They're all on Channel 4, too...

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