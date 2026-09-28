Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

Looking for something to watch on Prime Video this week? Then the platform’s top 10 most-watched list makes for a great starting point. However, just because a movie ranks on the ever-rotating charts doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worthy of your streaming watchlist.

I track streaming service top 10 lists every week, and can attest first-hand that sometimes less-than-worthwhile watches find their way into the rankings. That’s why I’ve combed through the latest Prime Video top 10 movies list (as of Monday, September 28), and picked out three movies that should be on your radar.

My latest picks include a new Prime Video original rom-com, a nostalgic fantasy blockbuster that puts fun above everything, and a Western drama with a tragic behind-the-scenes story.

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These are three movies in today’s Prime Video top 10 to add to your watchlist.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Love Hypothesis’ (2026)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s feature film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling novel has made a strong connection with subscribers. The Prime Video original released last week (on Sept. 23) and rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot in the platform’s top 10. It’s remained there over the weekend, and it’s the perfect pick if you need some rom-com charm to chase away the Monday blues. Though you will have to tolerate the movie’s oddly washed-out color palette.

Olive (Reinhart) is a gifted PhD student who, in an effort to prove to her best friend (Rachel Marsh) that she’s over her crush (Nicholas Duvernay), kisses a professor, Adam (Tom Bateman). This spirals into a whole fake relationship, with rules and boundaries set in advance. But you know how these things go in rom-coms! Before long, the pair’s pretend romance blossoms into the real thing, putting their theories about love to the ultimate test.

Watch "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video now

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‘Masters of the Universe' (2026)

Masters of The Universe – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Masters of the Universe” proves that box office bombs can find a second wind on streaming services. The fantasy blockbuster flopped in theaters, failing to recoup its eye-watering $170 million, but has found a very receptive audience on Prime Video. It’s been a permanent fixture in the top 10 chart for more than a month, and He-Man fans clearly like what they’re seeing, as the movie holds a strong 86% viewer score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the beloved Mattel toy range, which was initially created to compete with a rival’s lineup of popular “Star Wars” action figures, “Masters of the Universe” follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), who is sent to Earth as a child when his home of Eternia is conquered by the ruthless Skeletor (Jared Leto). Years later, now a fully grown adult, he must return to the fantastical setting to fulfil his destiny and become the legendary warrior He-Man.

Watch "Masters of the Universe on Prime Video now

‘Rust’ (2024)

Rust | 2025 | @SignatureUK Trailer | Alec Baldwin, Travis Fimmel Western - YouTube Watch On

“Rust” is a 2024 Western starring Alec Baldwin, infamous for an on-set accident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when live rounds were fired from a prop revolver. This tragedy overshadowed the movie, paused production, and led to numerous lawsuits. Eventually, filming resumed, and the movie was finished, but it’s hard to separate the sad story behind this one from the events depicted on screen.

“Rust” chronicles the tale of two adolescent boys forced to fend for themselves in 19th-century Wyoming after their parents' deaths. When the older sibling, Lucas (Patrick Scott McDermott), accidentally kills somebody while hunting, he’s sentenced to death. But before his sentence can be carried out, Lucas’ estranged grandfather, an infamous outlaw named Harland Rust (Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and the two flee to the Mexican border. Given what happened on the set, the story revolving around an accidental killing feels a little unsettling. Appropriately, the final film is dedicated to the memory of Halyna Hutchins.

Watch "Rust" on Prime Video now

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