"Professor T" season 5's murder cases include such unlikely backdrops as a relaxing retreat, a charity fundraiser and a comic convention, but they aren't the only puzzles wrinkling Professor Jasper Tempest's (Ben Miller) brain.

Here's how to watch “Professor T" season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Professor T' season 5 streams, release date "Professor T" S5 premieres on Sunday, August 9 in the U.S. and Canada.

• U.S. & Canada — PBS Passport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The brilliant but myopic criminologist could have a good thing going with Dr. Helena Goldberg (Juliet Stevenson), if only he had a tighter grasp on his instincts. It's during a getaway at a secluded spa that trouble rears its head, and to Helena's exasperation Jasper can't leave the investigation to others.

Their relationship issues pale in comparison to DS Dan Winters' (Barney White), however, while DCI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) manages to coax out the best from DC Chloe Highsmith (Rhian Blundell).

Director Dries Vos is promising "darker, twisting cases" from "Professor T", which has struck out on its own after becoming the longest-running adaptation in the franchise. At least one more season has already been confirmed, too.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Professor T" season 5 online from anywhere, starting with free options.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 5 for FREE

You can watch "Professor T" S5 on PBS Passport in the U.S. and Canada. All six episodes premiere early online on Sunday, August 9.

In the U.S., Prime offers new subscribers a 7-day FREE trial of Masterpiece on PBS, after which a subscription costs $6.99/month. Customers in Canada get a 14-day FREE trial.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 5 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Professor T" S5 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Professor T" season 5 from abroad.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge via PBS Masterpiece, choose 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Prime Video, activate the free trial, and watch "Professor T" for free.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 5 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., all six episodes of "Professor T" season 5 will be available to stream as a boxset on PBS Passport from Sunday, August 9.

PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs $6.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

The TV premiere, meanwhile, is set for Sunday, October 18.

Abroad when it comes out? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 5 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The entirety of "Professor T" will be available to stream on PBS Passport in Canada from Sunday, August 9.

PBS Passport requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs CA$7.99/month after a 14-day FREE trial.

"Professor T" S5 won't air on TV until much later this year, from Sunday, October 18.

Outside Canada when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Masterpiece on PBS from working.

How to watch 'Professor T' season 5 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers are one season behind in the U.K., where "Professor T" season 4 is set to premiere at 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, August 19.

The good news is that it will be free-to-air on ITV and ITVX.

Based on previous timetables, season 5 should arrive in Blighty in around a year's time.

If you're in the U.K. on vacation or for work from the U.S. or Canada or Australia, you can still catch "Professor T" S5 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch ‘Professor T’ season 5 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Britbox is home to "Professor T" in Australia, but at the time of writing it isn't clear when season 5 will come out.

The promising news is that S4 hit the streamer on August 28 last year, days after its North American premiere.

A subscription costs AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're currently in Australia for work or on vacation from the U.S. or Canada, NordVPN will help you watch "Professor T" S5.

'Professor T' season 5 — Need to Know

'Professor T' S5 episode guide

Episode 1 — "Natural Causes": Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) and Helena (Juliet Stevenson) go on a minisemester at a luxury spa hotel, where a death occurs that Jasper suspects is not due to natural causes.

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) and Helena (Juliet Stevenson) go on a minisemester at a luxury spa hotel, where a death occurs that Jasper suspects is not due to natural causes. Episode 2 — "The Ring": Tension explodes after a charity boxing match between the university and the city. Undefeated champion Rhys Gibson is defeated by local hero Joe Steele, but soon after he is found in an alley, beaten to death.

Tension explodes after a charity boxing match between the university and the city. Undefeated champion Rhys Gibson is defeated by local hero Joe Steele, but soon after he is found in an alley, beaten to death. Episode 3 — "Retreat": Jasper and the police investigate a mysterious death at a rural spiritual retreat managed by the enigmatic Lady Cynthia.

Jasper and the police investigate a mysterious death at a rural spiritual retreat managed by the enigmatic Lady Cynthia. Episode 4 — "Ghostwriter": The murder of the famous crime writer Hamish Maclean, Jasper's former mentor, shakes the professor deeply. After winning a prestigious literary prize, Hamish is found brutally murdered in front of his house.

The murder of the famous crime writer Hamish Maclean, Jasper's former mentor, shakes the professor deeply. After winning a prestigious literary prize, Hamish is found brutally murdered in front of his house. Episode 5 — "Cipher": A young woman, in the company of a man on a golf course, dies after being shot. The man is later found, also shot, dead in a bunker. Finally, his companion is found dead in his office. Goswami receives letters in code.

A young woman, in the company of a man on a golf course, dies after being shot. The man is later found, also shot, dead in a bunker. Finally, his companion is found dead in his office. Goswami receives letters in code. Episode 6 — "The Things We Do for Love": Jasper and Helena plan to move to the US. Dan tells his boss, Goswami, about CCTV photos of his girlfriend's father. A man is found murdered at a comic con in Cambridge.

'Professor T' S5 cast

Ben Miller as Jasper Tempest

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Zoe Wanamaker as Zelda Radclyffe,

Juliet Stevenson as Helena Goldberg

Barney White as Dan Winters

Sunetra Sarker as Maiya Goswami

Rhian Blundell as Chloe Highsmith

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