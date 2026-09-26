These 3 Apple TV shows are the ultimate 'cozy escapes' you need to weather this rainy weekend

The end of September's been a soggy one this year, and the weather man says that ain't liable to change anytime soon. If the rain has you stuck inside this weekend, you owe it to yourself to check out some of the best shows on TV right now, the bulk of which are on Apple TV.

This perfect napping weather has me hitting couch-potato levels of productivity, an Apple TV is home to many charming TV shows you can binge in a weekend. Whether you're looking for a cozy mystery with some gorgeous Irish scenery (and deliciously messy sibling dynamics) or a heartwarming drama about adult friendships, there's something for everyone's watchlist.

Ones like "Ted Lasso" get thrown around so much, I thought I'd skip the obvious suggestions you may have already heard about or watched. And keep in mind, a "cozy" show doesn't always mean cozy subject matter. In this age of true crime obsession and insane headlines, even hit spy thrillers like "Slow Horses" can feel like comfort TV.

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So camp out with a mug of hot cocoa, a comfy blanket, and settle in for these cozy Apple TV series that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

'Bad Sisters'

Bad Sisters — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

As one of three sisters, “Bad Sisters” was always gonna hit me hard, but my bias aside, it really is the perfect bite-size saga to binge over a weekend. Granted, “murder mystery” might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a cozy watch, but its dreamy coastal Irish setting, gloriously messy family dynamics (siblings, amirite?), and distinct lack of gory bits make it easy to get swept up in. It’s part pitch-black comedy and part mystery thriller, with enough twists and turns to keep you guessing about who, if anyone, is going to make it out of this mess unscathed.

At the center are the close-knit Garvey sisters — Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Eva (Sharon Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson). When Grace’s husband, John Paul (Claes Bang), proves to be a far cry from the "nice guy" he pretends to be, he earns a place on her sisters' shit list. His fate is sealed from the opening scene, when the sisters gather at his funeral and collectively breathe a sigh of relief. Any one of them could have a motive for wanting him dead, leaving struggling insurance agent Tom Claffin (Brian Gleeson) to figure out what really happened. The suspected murder is problem enough, but there’s another reason he needs answers: paying out John Paul’s life insurance would bankrupt his father’s already struggling agency.

Watch both seasons of "Bad Sisters" on Apple TV now

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'Platonic'

Platonic — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

There are already plenty of shows out there about how men are lonely and struggle to keep their friendships as they get older, but “Platonic” takes a much funnier approach. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have fantastic chemistry as long-estranged best friends Will and Sylvia, who reconnect while both are stumbling through their respective midlife crises. With two comedy heavyweights leading the charge, “Platonic” is easily one of the funniest shows on Apple TV Plus, earning a top spot on our best Apple TV Plus shows list.

After Will marries a woman Sylvia can’t stand, their friendship goes on the back burner. Years later, Will is freshly divorced, and the two find themselves back in each other’s orbits. Their reunion is messy from the start, and new relationships threaten to knock them of course once more. In a more conventional rom-com, you’d probably expect these two to eventually fall for each other, but that would completely miss the point of the show’s title. Will and Sylvia are strictly platonic — two codependent idiots trying to rein in their particular brand of chaos, grow up a little, and become better people.

Watch both seasons of "Platonic" on Apple TV now

'Slow Horses'

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

If there’s one hit show that's really made a name for Apple TV, it's "Slow Horses." The acclaimed spy thriller just launched its sixth season, boasts an impressive 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and somehow manages to get better with each new installment. Much of that applause goes to Gary Oldman, whose rough-around-the-edges and endlessly watchable performance has further cemented his status as one of the finest actors of his generation.

“Slow Horses” follows a group of MI5 agents who have been exiled to Slough House, a dumping ground for spies who have botched assignments or screwed up enough to put their careers on ice. Dubbed “slow horses,” they’re stuck handling tedious, thankless work under the watchful eye of the foul-mouthed and perpetually unimpressed Jackson Lamb (Oldman). But despite their reputations as MI5 rejects, the team has a habit of stumbling into dangerous situations, uncovering conspiracies and taking on threats that can rival anything the agency’s elite agents might be up against.

Watch all six seasons of "Slow Horses" on Apple TV now

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