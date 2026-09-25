3 new Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend (September 25-27)

The weather's finally cooling down, and there's nothing better than cozying up on the couch to watch a new show over the weekend. With how much new content Netflix shuffles throughout it's library, there's always something fresh to watch.

This weekend, that includes Netflix's rebooted "A Different World" about a new generation of Hillman's finest, a psychological horror drama series about a doctor who can speak to the dead, and a Spanish murder mystery where a fading actor known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes has to solve an actual murder. If you’re on the hunt for something new to settle down with this weekend, these three Netflix shows are worth checking out.

‘A Different World'

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Class is back in session at Hillman! The fictional HBCU comes to live once more in the "A Different World" series that debuted on Netflix this week. This follow-up to the iconic ’90s coming-of-age sitcom centers on a new generation of students led by Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the youngest daughter of Hillman legends Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy). Across 10 episodes, the series explores the growing pains of Hillman’s fumbling newest class, with cameos from cast members throughout the years returning as well.

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Deborah's at Hillman under duress after her original college plans fall through, putting her at odds with her rule-following friends Rashida (Alijah Kai) and Hazel (Kennedi Reece). Meanwhile, her "situationship" and longtime childhood friend Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV) is turning heads as a new recruit on the football team. Just as with the original, its characters feel like believable college students you could meet on any campus today, making this a much-watch for both fans of "A Different World" and anyone trying to navigate that awkward but exciting stage of life.

Watch "A Different World" on Netflix now

'My Sad Dead'

My Sad Dead – Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's latest psychological horror drama miniseries is built around a simple premise: Ema (Mercedes Morán), a recently retired 60-year-old doctor, can speak to and see the dead — including her own mother, who died three weeks before the story begins. All the hauntings take place in Piedrabuena, a once charming old neighborhood in Buenos Aires that's now prone to crime after the development of a vast housing project.

Ema's troubled niece Julie (Carolina Sánchez Álvarez), shares the same gift, but when she comes to visit, her abilities end up getting transferred to the entire neighborhood. Meanwhile, a triple homicide forces Ema to step into the spotlight after a lifetime spent trying to help ghosts without attracting the attention of the living. As far as horror stories go, it leans more atmospheric and unsettling than the jump scares you might expect.

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Watch "My Sad Dead" on Netflix now

'The Final Problem'

The Final Problem | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love a classic whodunnit, and "The Final Problem" seems just the thing to watch this weekend if you're looking for short, twisty fun time. This 4-episode miniseries out of Spain follows 13 strangers trapped on a small island off the coast of Mallorca when a storm rolls out, including Basil (José Coronado) a faded actor once famous for playing Sherlock Holmes on screen.

His sleuthing skills are put to the test when an English tourist is found dead, and everyone stranded in the hotel becomes a potential suspect. After all, who better to read a room full of liars than a man who's spent his life lying professionally for the camera? At only four episodes, "The Final Problem" feels more like a long movie than a series, and that lean runtime is perfect for a weekend binge watch.

Watch "The Final Problem" on Netflix now

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