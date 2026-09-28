New on HBO Max in October 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

October is officially here, meaning it’s time for crisp fall afternoons and cool nights spent indoors savoring the spookiest month of the year. HBO Max has a stacked lineup ahead to ensure you make the most of that couch time.

The high-stakes drama kicks off Oct. 1 with "War," pulling you into the ruthless world of London's elite divorce lawyers as two rival firms tear each other apart over a high-profile split between a tech mogul (Dominic West) and a film star (Sienna Miller). Then, on Oct. 9, "Rage" returns for a furious second season following a group of women who turn their public humiliation into a motive to fight back.

That same day, "The Housemaid" arrives. It adapts Freida McFadden's best-selling thriller with Sydney Sweeney as a woman whose dream job working for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) devolves into a dangerous game of secrets and power. These heavy hitters alone make October essential viewing, but they’re only the beginning; keep scrolling for the full list of everything new on HBO Max this month.

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New on Max in October 2026: Top Picks

'War'

WAR | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Need something juicy? This new drama pits two powerhouse firms, Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne, against each other while fighting out a divorce case that drags ambitious new lawyer Johnny Warren (Archie Renaux) into the fray. That divorce is between tech mogul Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), with each firm willing to do just about anything to win.

Stream "War" season 5 on HBO Max starting October 1

'Rage' Part 2

Rage Season 2 | Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

This returning series follows a group of women caught in a market-driven system that turns every private humiliation into a public spectacle, leaving them with just one weapon to fight back: pure, unfiltered rage. Created and directed by Félix Sabroso, it's led by a roster of excellent Spanish acting talent, including Maribel Verdú, Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ana Mena and Ana Torrent.

Stream "Rage" Part 2 on HBO Max starting October 9

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'The Housemaid'

The Housemaid (2025) Official Trailer – Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar - YouTube Watch On

This adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel is a smart and sexy thriller you'll want to watch 'til the end. Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie, a woman running from her past who takes a live-in housekeeping job for the wealthy Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What looks like a dream gig goes south fast, pulling Millie into a seductive game of secrets and power behind the Winchesters' closed doors, with twists designed to keep you guessing until the very end.

Stream "The Housemaid" on HBO Max starting October 9

Everything new on HBO Max in October 2026

October 1

Anatomy of a Fall

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition

Born on the Fourth of July

Coraline

Double Wedding

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Final Destination 3

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

From Hell It Came

Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)

House Of Wax

House On Haunted Hill (1959)

I'll See You In My Dreams

Indestructible Man

Isle of the Dead

It Happened in Brooklyn

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)

Kubo and the Two Strings

Little Shop of Horrors

Love Crazy

Macabre

Masterminds

Objective, Burma!

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

ParaNorman

Poltergeist

Roadkill Garage, Season 10

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Screaming Eagles

Shadow of the Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Black Scorpion

The Boxtrolls

The Cyclops

The Departed

The Exorcist

The Hangover Part II

The Internship

The Leopard Man

The Mummy (1959)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Post

The Return of Doctor X

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Seventh Victim

The Shining

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Walking Dead

Thirteen Women

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Trick 'r Treat

Trouble Along the Way

War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)

Wife vs. Secretary

October 2

Batwheels, Season 3

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1

The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)



October 3

Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)

Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)



October 4

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)

Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)



October 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)

Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)



October 6

90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)

Crazy Rich Asians

Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)

“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)



October 7

The Serial Killer Connection (ID)



October 8

Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)

Top of the World (CNN Films)



October 9

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)

Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)



October 10

OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)



October 11

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)



October 13

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)



October 14

High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)



October 15

Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)

Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)



October 16

Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)

The Death of Robin Hood (A24)



October 17

The Amateur

OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)



October 20

Anyone But You



October 22

The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)



October 23

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)

The Invite (A24)



October 27

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)

“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)



October 29

Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)

Live Sports

MLB

October 3

ALDS Game 1s



October 5

ALDS Game 2s



October 7

ALDS Game 3s



October 8

ALDS Game 4s



October 10

ALDS Game 5s



October 12

ALCS Game 1



October 13

ALCS Game 2



October 15

ALCS Game 3



October 16

ALCS Game 4



October 17

ALCS Game 5



October 19

ALCS Game 6



October 20

ALCS Game 7



NASCAR

October 3

Las Vegas P&Q 4:30 p.m.



October 10

Charlotte P&Q 1 p.m.



October 17

Phoenix, P&Q 1 p.m.



October 24

Talladega Superspeedway, Qualifying 1 p.m.



October 31

Martinsville, Practice 1 p.m.



NHL on TNT

October 2

NY Rangers vs Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St Louis vs Dallas, 9:30 p.m.



October 7

Pittsburgh vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.



October 14

Dallas vs Colorado, 8:30 p.m.



October 21

Philadelphia vs Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.



October 25

Montreal vs Winnipeg, 7 p.m.



October 28

Philadelphia vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.



U.S. Soccer

October 3

Mexico vs USMNT, 10 p.m.



October 6

USMNT vs Canada, 8 p.m.



October 10

Spain vs USWNT, 2:30 p.m.



October 13

Spain vs USWNT, 7 p.m.



Big 12 Football

October 3

TBD



October 10

TBD



October 17

TBD



October 24

TBD



October 31

TBD

ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) IN OCTOBER



October 3

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



October 6

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France, 8 p.m.



October 10

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



October 14

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

AEW Countdown: WrestleDream 2026, 11 p.m.



October 16

AEW Dynasty 2026



October 17

AEW Collision: WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl, 7 p.m.

AEW WrestleDream, 8 p.m.



October 21

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.



October 24

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.



October 28

AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Dynamite, 8 p.m.



October 30

AEW Dynamite, Collision & Rampage from May & June 2024



October 31

AEW Collision: Fright Night Collision, 8 p.m.

These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.

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