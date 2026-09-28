New on HBO Max in October 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
All the new movies and shows you'l find on HBO Max this month
October is officially here, meaning it’s time for crisp fall afternoons and cool nights spent indoors savoring the spookiest month of the year. HBO Max has a stacked lineup ahead to ensure you make the most of that couch time.
The high-stakes drama kicks off Oct. 1 with "War," pulling you into the ruthless world of London's elite divorce lawyers as two rival firms tear each other apart over a high-profile split between a tech mogul (Dominic West) and a film star (Sienna Miller). Then, on Oct. 9, "Rage" returns for a furious second season following a group of women who turn their public humiliation into a motive to fight back.
That same day, "The Housemaid" arrives. It adapts Freida McFadden's best-selling thriller with Sydney Sweeney as a woman whose dream job working for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) devolves into a dangerous game of secrets and power. These heavy hitters alone make October essential viewing, but they’re only the beginning; keep scrolling for the full list of everything new on HBO Max this month.
New on Max in October 2026: Top Picks
'War'
Need something juicy? This new drama pits two powerhouse firms, Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne, against each other while fighting out a divorce case that drags ambitious new lawyer Johnny Warren (Archie Renaux) into the fray. That divorce is between tech mogul Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) and international film star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller), with each firm willing to do just about anything to win.
Stream "War" season 5 on HBO Max starting October 1
'Rage' Part 2
This returning series follows a group of women caught in a market-driven system that turns every private humiliation into a public spectacle, leaving them with just one weapon to fight back: pure, unfiltered rage. Created and directed by Félix Sabroso, it's led by a roster of excellent Spanish acting talent, including Maribel Verdú, Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ana Mena and Ana Torrent.
Stream "Rage" Part 2 on HBO Max starting October 9
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'The Housemaid'
This adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel is a smart and sexy thriller you'll want to watch 'til the end. Sydney Sweeney stars as Millie, a woman running from her past who takes a live-in housekeeping job for the wealthy Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What looks like a dream gig goes south fast, pulling Millie into a seductive game of secrets and power behind the Winchesters' closed doors, with twists designed to keep you guessing until the very end.
Stream "The Housemaid" on HBO Max starting October 9
Everything new on HBO Max in October 2026
October 1
Anatomy of a Fall
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition
Born on the Fourth of July
Coraline
Double Wedding
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Final Destination 3
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
From Hell It Came
Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)
House Of Wax
House On Haunted Hill (1959)
I'll See You In My Dreams
Indestructible Man
Isle of the Dead
It Happened in Brooklyn
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Little Shop of Horrors
Love Crazy
Macabre
Masterminds
Objective, Burma!
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
ParaNorman
Poltergeist
Roadkill Garage, Season 10
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Screaming Eagles
Shadow of the Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
The Black Scorpion
The Boxtrolls
The Cyclops
The Departed
The Exorcist
The Hangover Part II
The Internship
The Leopard Man
The Mummy (1959)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Post
The Return of Doctor X
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Seventh Victim
The Shining
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Walking Dead
Thirteen Women
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Trick 'r Treat
Trouble Along the Way
War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)
Wife vs. Secretary
October 2
Batwheels, Season 3
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1
The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)
October 3
Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)
Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)
October 4
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)
Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 5
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)
Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)
October 6
90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)
Crazy Rich Asians
Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)
“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 7
The Serial Killer Connection (ID)
October 8
Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)
Top of the World (CNN Films)
October 9
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)
Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)
The Housemaid (Lionsgate)
October 10
OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 11
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)
October 13
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)
October 14
High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)
October 15
Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)
Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)
October 16
Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)
The Death of Robin Hood (A24)
October 17
The Amateur
OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 20
Anyone But You
October 22
The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)
October 23
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)
The Invite (A24)
October 27
Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)
“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 29
Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)
Live Sports
MLB
October 3
ALDS Game 1s
October 5
ALDS Game 2s
October 7
ALDS Game 3s
October 8
ALDS Game 4s
October 10
ALDS Game 5s
October 12
ALCS Game 1
October 13
ALCS Game 2
October 15
ALCS Game 3
October 16
ALCS Game 4
October 17
ALCS Game 5
October 19
ALCS Game 6
October 20
ALCS Game 7
NASCAR
October 3
Las Vegas P&Q 4:30 p.m.
October 10
Charlotte P&Q 1 p.m.
October 17
Phoenix, P&Q 1 p.m.
October 24
Talladega Superspeedway, Qualifying 1 p.m.
October 31
Martinsville, Practice 1 p.m.
NHL on TNT
October 2
NY Rangers vs Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St Louis vs Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
October 7
Pittsburgh vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.
October 14
Dallas vs Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
October 21
Philadelphia vs Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
October 25
Montreal vs Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
October 28
Philadelphia vs Washington, 7:30 p.m.
U.S. Soccer
October 3
Mexico vs USMNT, 10 p.m.
October 6
USMNT vs Canada, 8 p.m.
October 10
Spain vs USWNT, 2:30 p.m.
October 13
Spain vs USWNT, 7 p.m.
Big 12 Football
October 3
TBD
October 10
TBD
October 17
TBD
October 24
TBD
October 31
TBD
ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) IN OCTOBER
October 3
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
October 6
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France, 8 p.m.
October 10
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
October 14
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
AEW Countdown: WrestleDream 2026, 11 p.m.
October 16
AEW Dynasty 2026
October 17
AEW Collision: WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl, 7 p.m.
AEW WrestleDream, 8 p.m.
October 21
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
October 24
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
October 28
AEW Dynamite: Fright Night Dynamite, 8 p.m.
October 30
AEW Dynamite, Collision & Rampage from May & June 2024
October 31
AEW Collision: Fright Night Collision, 8 p.m.
These lists are provided by HBO and may not be comprehensive. These lists are subject to change at any point.
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Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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