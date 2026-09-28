Fall TV is officially back in session, and the weekly watch list is only going to get more crowded. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to check out across Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more of the best streaming services.

This week kicks off the second seasons of “Marshals” with more Western action and “Scrubs” with another dose of hospital hijinks. Netflix's “East of Eden” gives John Steinbeck’s classic a glossy new miniseries adaptation. There’s also “War,” a divorce legal drama, and “Get Jiro,” a bloody culinary thriller based on Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel.

The leaves are starting to turn, school is back in session, and there’s no shortage of new TV to settle in with. Here’s what to watch this week.

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‘Scrubs’ season 2 (ABC)

Official Trailer | Scrubs Season 2 - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: More hospital hijinks, romantic complications and J.D.’s nonsense.

The plot: Sacred Heart’s former interns are now the ones showing the newbies the ropes, though J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) still have plenty to figure out themselves. Elliot’s ex Sean (Scott Foley) returns to stir up old feelings, while J.D. starts a new romance and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) needs a hand. Tamera Mowry-Housley joins as a pediatrician trying to steer Tosh (Ava Bunn) toward her specialty.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and next day on Hulu

‘East of Eden’ (Netflix)

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A family saga of doomed romance and generational trauma.

The plot: Zoe Kazan created and wrote this seven-part adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, putting her own family connection front and center: Her grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 James Dean movie. Florence Pugh stars as Cathy Ames, whose story intertwines with the Trask family, including Adam (Christopher Abbott), Charles (Mike Faist), and twins Cal (Joseph Zada) and Aron (Joe Anders).

Premiere date: All 7 episodes on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘War’ (HBO)

WAR | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Succession” if one of the Roys got a very, very messy divorce.

The plot: Two of London’s most powerful law firms go head-to-head when movie star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller) takes on her tech-mogul husband, Morgan Henderson (Dominic West), in a public, vicious divorce. Meanwhile, ambitious young lawyer Johnny Warren (Archie Renaux) gets pulled into the fray, where career maneuvering, secret tactics and betrayal are all part of the job.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

‘Get Jiro’ (Adult Swim)

EARLY PREVIEW: GET JIRO | October 3 | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: When sushi chefs become gangsters, dinner gets deadly.

The plot: In this bloody adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel, chefs rule near-future Los Angeles like crime bosses, and food is the ultimate status symbol. Mysterious sushi chef Jiro (Brian Tee) arrives with vengeance on the menu, playing the city’s warring culinary factions against one another as he seeks payback.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Adult Swim and next day on HBO Max

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‘Marshals’ season 2 (CBS)

Marshals Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Cowboy dad goes on the warpath.

The plot: Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) goes rogue after his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) is kidnapped, while his fellow U.S. Marshals uncover a criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. Expect a violent showdown, more Dutton family baggage and the return of “Yellowstone” favorite Jimmy (Jefferson White).

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS and next day on Paramount+

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