5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

Looking to find out what new movies and shows are arriving on Netflix this week? Then you’ve come to the right place. The world’s biggest streaming service is adding 71 new movies and TV shows this week. That's a lot of new stuff to consider, so I'm here to pick out this week’s top highlights.

For starters, Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” series is getting a novel companion piece in the form of “LEGO One Piece,” a two-part special that recaps the events of the flagship show’s first two seasons, but in charming plastic brick form. Meanwhile, true crime fans won’t want to miss “The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part,” which chronicles a real-life story of lies, manipulation, betrayal, and of course, murder.

October 1 sees a wealth of new arrivals on Netflix; the biggest is the debut of the streamer’s series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” which has been turned into a sprawling drama starring Florence Pugh. Plus, the platform’s movie library gets a big boost on the same day, with fresh additions including the entire “Jason Bourne” franchise. Naturally, newcomers should start with “The Bourne Identity,” Damon’s debut as the superspy.

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Rounding out my picks this week is “Tyler Perry’s Doing Life,” the filmmaker's latest in a long list of collaborations with Netflix. It’s a romantic drama about an unexpected romance between a single mom and a reformed convict who once saved her life during a prison riot.

These are just a selection of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside an overview of these highlights, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in October 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Lego One Piece’

LEGO ONE PIECE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix’s ongoing live-action “One Piece” series is reimagined in plastic brick form in this two-part special. Narrated by Usopp (Jacob Romero), it retells the events of the first two seasons of the well-received Netflix show but with a charming LEGO twist.

Why you should watch it: “One Piece” has been a success story for Netflix, a rare live-action anime adaptation that fans and newcomers alike have embraced. This Lego special looks like a great way to get younger viewers invested in the world of “One Piece” and packs the trademark Lego humor that has made previous TV specials and the Lego video games so beloved.

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Watch "Lego One Piece" on Netflix starting September 29

‘The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part’

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix’s latest slice of true crime is “The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part,” a feature-length documentary that chronicles the efforts of a journalist and detective who uncover the truth behind a killer whose personable charm masked a web of secrecy.

Why you should watch it: Netflix subscribers gobble up true crime like candy, and the streamer always ensures a steady stream of new options for viewers desperate for all the grisly details. There’s nothing to suggest that “The Widower” will offer anything new for true crime nuts. However, if shocking stories of murder, deceit and manipulation pique your interest, it’s a doc that offers all the sordid details of an unsettling real-life murder case.

Watch "The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part" on Netflix starting September 29

‘East of Eden’

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on John Steinbeck’s acclaimed novel of the same name, “East of Eden” is a sprawling tale set over multiple generations, weaving together the stories of the Trask and Hamilton families as they settle in California’s Salinas Valley.

Why you should watch it: One of Netflix’s flagship shows of the fall season, “East of Eden” has caught my attention not only because of its strong source material, but primarily, thanks to the impressive cast. Headlined by Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, the Netflix original drama also stars Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, and Ciarán Hinds.

Watch "East of Eden" on Netflix starting October 1

‘The Bourne Identity’

The Bourne Identity Official Trailer #1 - Brian Cox Movie (2002) HD - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Fishermen pull a bullet-ridden body from the ocean and are stunned to discover the man (Matt Damon) is still alive. Suffering from amnesia, unable to recall his past or identity, he discovers he possesses lethal skills that point to a dangerous profession. Setting off on a journey to unfog his memory, he is targeted by a secretive agency that wants him dead.

Why you should watch it: Netflix is adding the complete Jason Bourne collection at the start of October. Later sequels are fairly lackluster, but the initial Bourne trilogy remains excellent. It was a grittier espionage alternative to the camp tone of the Bond franchise at the time (“Identity” released the same year as the panned “Die Another Day”). “The Bourne Identity” kicks off the series in some style, introducing Damon’s iconic hero.

Watch "The Bourne Identity" on Netflix starting October 1

'Tyler Perry’s Doing Life'

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix project is “Doing Life,” a romantic drama movie starring Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves. Perry writes and directs, and the flick sees a single mother, who once worked as a prison officer (Baker), form an unexpected bond with a reformed ex-convict (Reeves), who previously saved her life during a violent prison riot.

Why you should watch it: I've referred to Terry Perry as “the streaming whisper” in the past because the actor/filmmaker seems to have a strong grasp on what viewers want. Even when his projects aren’t critically acclaimed, subscribers flock to them. “Doing Life” also marks his third Netflix movie of 2026 after “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and “Joe’s College Road Trip.” It’s not the last either; Perry has a holiday movie due later this year.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix starting October 2

Everything new on Netflix: September 28-October 4

SEPTEMBER 29

"Lego One Piece" (Netflix family)

In this two-part special, Usopp spins a tall tale about the Straw Hats' journey across the East Blue into the Grand Line before Chopper joined the crew.

"Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III - The Curse of the Serpent" (JP) (Netflix film)

When tragedy strikes within the walls of the Ōoku, twisted human passions and festering grudges spawn the Medicine Seller's most fearsome opponent yet.

"Murder in a Small Town" seasons 1-2

SEPTEMBER 30

"The Arena" (FR) (Netflix series)

Ciryl Gane, Cédric Doumbè and Benoît Saint Denis put 38 amateur fighters through brutal tests and cage bouts for a shot at €100,000 and a pro MMA contract.

"The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part" (Netflix documentary)

In this documentary, a journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths over 30 years.

"Ancient Aliens" season 13

"Hoarders" season 16

"What's Your Number?"

OCTOBER 1

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke (SA) (Netflix film)

When the snobbish and wealthy AlThahabi family find out they're actually not as loaded as they think, they're forced to fake their affluence to survive.

East of Eden (Netflix series)

In the early 1900s, a fiercely independent woman drives a rift between two brothers, igniting a saga that unfolds across two generations.

The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

Koyuki wrestles with longing as Minato drifts on thin ice. Meanwhile, Miki and Yota face a strained bond. Can the four friends untangle their feelings?

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"8 Mile"

"A Haunted House"

"A Haunted House 2"

"A Madea Family Funeral"

"Ad Astra"

"Angels & Demons"

"Are We There Yet?"

"The Bourne Identity"

"The Bourne Legacy"

"The Bourne Supremacy"

"The Bourne Ultimatum"

"Bring It On"

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Cowboys & Aliens"

"Crimson Peak"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"The Da Vinci Code"

"The Devil Wears Prada"

"Dracula"

"The Equalizer"

"Evil Dead"

"Friday the 13th"

"Happy Death Day 2U"

"Horton Hears a Who!"

"The Huntsman: Winter's War"

"Hush"

"I Know What You Did Last Summer"

"Jason Bourne"

"Lake Placid"

"Love Actually"

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein"

"The Menu"

"Moonlight"

"NCIS" seasons 20-22

"Ouija"

"Ouija: Origin of Evil"

"Pearl Harbor"

"Point Break"

"The Prestige"

"Psycho"

"Psycho II"

"Psycho III"

"Red Dragon"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"The Sixth Sense"

"Split"

"The Strangers"

"Top Chef VIP" seasons 3-4

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"The Way Home" season 4

"Underworld: Blood Wars"

OCTOBER 2

"#Love" (IN) (Netflix series)

A practical dating app founder and her adventurous competitor test their opposing theories about love through a 60-day challenge to find the right match.

"Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend" (DE) (Netflix film)

Michael Schumacher's first World Championship win roars to life through personal interviews and archival footage of the legendary 1994 Formula 1 season.

"Tyler Perry’s Doing Life" (Netflix film)

A single mother and an incarcerated man forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope and love against all odds.

OCTOBER 3

"Ranma1/2" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

More rivals and misadventures follow Ranma and Akane as Cologne trains Ryoga, a cookie war crumbles out of control and Shampoo brews new schemes.

OCTOBER 4

"Blue Box" season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

As Taiki and Chinatsu navigate their evolving feelings, a fractured friendship from the past and fierce competition cloud the road to nationals.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/1/2026

"A Dog's Purpose"

"A League of Their Own"

"Aloha"

"Angel Eyes"

"Apollo 13"

"Baby Mama"

"Beginners"

"The Beguiled"

"The Boss Baby"

"Blue Is the Warmest Color"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Cinderella Man"

"Clueless"

"Fargo"

"The Fifth Element"

"Ghostbusters"

"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call"

"Gone Girl"

"Halo" seasons 1-2

"High Fidelity"

"The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

"Identity Thief"

"Inside Man: Most Wanted"

"Krampus"

"The Lazarus Project"

"Nomadland"

"Out of Africa"

"Parenthood"

"The Parkers" seasons 1-5

"Queen & Slim"

"Savages"

"The Shack"

"U-571"

"The Vow"

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory"

Leaving 10/2/26

"The Wandering Earth"

Leaving 10/3/26

"Dawson's Creek" seasons 1-6

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