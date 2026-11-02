Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching this week (Nov. 2-8)

With Halloween now squarely in the rear view, the latest top 10 Prime Video movies chart isn't quite so spooky this week. However, as a horror nut, that hasn't stopped me from slipping in a slasher for my top three streaming choices for your consideration this week.

As always, the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list rotates as the weeks pass, so not every movie that's made the charts this week is a banger. That said, the latest entry in a legendary horror series, a tender Martin Sheen drama, and an absolutely wild-looking Spanish zombie romp should keep you entertained over the next seven days.

The movies below are taken from Prime Video’s top 10 as of Monday, November 2, 2026. Here are the three chart-topping movies on Prime Video you need to add to your watchlist.

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Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Apocalypse Z: New World’ (2026)

Apocalypse Z: New World - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The second entry in Prime Video’s Spanish zombie trilogy, “Apocalypse Z: New World,” showcases the amount of smarts you’d expect from your average shuffling brain-biter. But that’s not to say there isn’t fun to be had from this violent romp based on the books of Manel Loureiro. If nothing else, the scenery is certainly pretty… well, until all that viscera gets splattered everywhere.

Following the first movie "Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End”, the TSJ virus has brought the world to its knees. The Spanish government has militarised the Canary Islands to act as a temporary haven, but it’s not long before a dangerous mission is ordered to obtain crucial supplies from an abandoned airfield in Madrid. Cue a bunch of special forces pumping all of the ammo into hordes of zombies, losing many a limb in the process. The action is obviously dumb, but the undead-heavy scenes are at least directed at a keen pace.

Watch "Apocalypse Z: New World" on Prime Video now

‘Scream 7' (2026)

Scream 7 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

Halloween might be over for another year, but that doesn't mean you can't scare yourself silly catching up on Ghostface’s latest spectacularly stabby antics. With a returning Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) now a happily married woman with a kid and her own cute little coffee shop, of course Sid and the masked killer bury the hatchet, promptly spending the full 114-minute runtime catching up over pumpkin spice frappuccinos. Or not...

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The latest incarnation of Ghostface — who may or may not be a face from the past — is gunning for Sidney’s daughter Tatam (Isabel May) and her teenage pals. “Scream 7” has some real fun with the concept of AI deepfakes, making for cool cameos from the franchise’s past that really shouldn’t be possible. Anyway, the action rattles along, the opening scene in Stu Macher’s infamous house is expertly set up, and some of the kills are “Final Destination” level brutal. Brace yourself for one involving a beer tap. Seven entries in, “Scream” absolutely still has it.

Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

'Forget Me Never' (1999)

(Image credit: Alamy / FilmRise)

Due to its status as a late ‘90s made-for-TV flick, there’s a good chance you might not have seen “Forget Me Never”. Rectify that error this week. The tale of a successful legal aid Diana McGowin (Mia Farrow), the businesswoman’s life gradually begins to unravel after she starts suffering from confusion and short-term memory loss. After a battery of tests Diana is tragically diagnosed with early-on Alzheimer's. And that’s where the twist of this delicately handled drama kicks in.

As she’s the main breadwinner in her family, Diana decides to keep her illness from her husband Jack (a predictably charming Martin Sheen) and the rest of her family. Though she hides her symptoms for a while, an incident at a conference forces Diana to reveal her Alzheimer’s diagnosis to her loved ones. Though Jack struggles with the initial revelation, he later promises to always be there for her, with Diana going on to form a support group for those suffering from early-onset. A touching drama with strong central performances that elevate this film over lesser made-for-TV fare.

Watch "Forget Me Never" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Apocalypse Z: New World" (2026) "Ali G: Who Iz I?" (2026) "Hungry" (2026) "Scream 7" (2026) "Forget Me Never" (1999) "First Winter" (1982) "The Secret of Moonacre" (2008) "Halloween II" (1981) "Love of Your Life" (2026) "Dark Nature" (2023)

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