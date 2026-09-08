"Made in Korea" returns with season 2, as Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin) has risen through the ranks of the KCIA and expanded his drug operations, but Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung) hasn't given up the ghost yet. The former prosecutor has had nine years to plot his revenge, key to which is Ki-tae's younger brother, Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan).

Here's how to watch “Made in Korea" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Made in Korea' S2 date & streaming info "Made in Korea" S2 premieres on Wednesday, September 9 on Hulu in the U.S.

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu

• International — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ki-hyun is no longer the impressionable kid at Ki-tae's beck and call. While his wealth and status have made the now-deputy director of the KCIA almost untouchable, Ki-hyun has been hardened by his experiences in the military, which have helped him forge his own moral values and gain considerable clout.

What ensues is a symbolic battle for the soul of the nation, recast as a political noir interrogating greed and social responsibility. For Ki-hyun, turning on Ki-tae is the hard choice but ultimately the right one, especially as his older brother is fully prepared to "cross the Han River" in the manner of Julius Caesar marching an army over the Rubicon in an act of civil war.

That "Made in Korea" S2 is set in 1979 is no accident, either. Although the show features fictional characters, it's informed by the political turmoil of the time — and this particular year ended with a military coup, following the assassination of president Park Chung-hee.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Made in Korea" season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Made in Korea" season 2 premieres on Hulu with a double-header on Wednesday, September 9.

A pair of new episodes will come out each Wednesday.

Watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 on Hulu now A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to Season 2 of "Made in Korea," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults." You can also bundle Hulu subscriptions with Disney+ and ESPN for a small extra fee.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when you're traveling. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Made in Korea" S2 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada

"Made in Korea" S2 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, Canada and elsewhere from Wednesday, September 9.

Episodes will come out as weekly double-headers.

Prices are as follows in each country:

U.K.: £5.99/month

£5.99/month Australia: AU$9.99/month

AU$9.99/month Canada: CA$8.99/month

Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalog using NordVPN.

'Made in Korea' season 2 — Need to Know

'Made in Korea' S2 trailer

Who's in the 'Made in Korea' S2 cast? Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geon-young Woo Do-hwan as Baek Ki-hyun Seo Eun-su as Oh Ye-jin Won Ji-an as Choi Yu-ji Jung Sung-il as Cheon Seok-jung Roh Jae-won as Pyo Hak-su Heo Jung-do as Hwang Dae-sik

What is the 'Made in Korea' S2 episode schedule? "Made in Korea" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, some of the titles and loglines are yet to be revealed. (U.S. air dates) "Kumicho (The Number One)" — Wednesday, September 9

"The Survival of the Fittest" — Wednesday, September 9

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 16

Episode 4 — Wednesday, September 16

Episode 5 — Wednesday, September 23

Episode 6 — Wednesday, September 23

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