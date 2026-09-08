How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 online — stream the Hyun Bin political thriller from anywhere
Baek Ki-tae has risen through the KCIA ranks, but there are some things money and power can't buy
"Made in Korea" returns with season 2, as Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin) has risen through the ranks of the KCIA and expanded his drug operations, but Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung) hasn't given up the ghost yet. The former prosecutor has had nine years to plot his revenge, key to which is Ki-tae's younger brother, Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan).
Here's how to watch “Made in Korea" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Made in Korea" S2 premieres on Wednesday, September 9 on Hulu in the U.S.
• U.S. — Stream on Hulu
• International — Disney+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Ki-hyun is no longer the impressionable kid at Ki-tae's beck and call. While his wealth and status have made the now-deputy director of the KCIA almost untouchable, Ki-hyun has been hardened by his experiences in the military, which have helped him forge his own moral values and gain considerable clout.
What ensues is a symbolic battle for the soul of the nation, recast as a political noir interrogating greed and social responsibility. For Ki-hyun, turning on Ki-tae is the hard choice but ultimately the right one, especially as his older brother is fully prepared to "cross the Han River" in the manner of Julius Caesar marching an army over the Rubicon in an act of civil war.
That "Made in Korea" S2 is set in 1979 is no accident, either. Although the show features fictional characters, it's informed by the political turmoil of the time — and this particular year ended with a military coup, following the assassination of president Park Chung-hee.
Read on as we explain how to watch "Made in Korea" season 2 online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Made in Korea" season 2 premieres on Hulu with a double-header on Wednesday, September 9.
A pair of new episodes will come out each Wednesday.
Watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 on Hulu now
A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to Season 2 of "Made in Korea," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults."
You can also bundle Hulu subscriptions with Disney+ and ESPN for a small extra fee.
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when you're traveling. Read on for all the details.
How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Made in Korea" S2 on your preferred service?
You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Made in Korea" S2 from abroad.
How to watch 'Made in Korea' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada
"Made in Korea" S2 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, Canada and elsewhere from Wednesday, September 9.
Episodes will come out as weekly double-headers.
Prices are as follows in each country:
- U.K.: £5.99/month
- Australia: AU$9.99/month
- Canada: CA$8.99/month
Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalog using NordVPN.
'Made in Korea' season 2 — Need to Know
'Made in Korea' S2 trailer
Who's in the 'Made in Korea' S2 cast?
Hyun Bin as Baek Ki-tae
Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geon-young
Woo Do-hwan as Baek Ki-hyun
Seo Eun-su as Oh Ye-jin
Won Ji-an as Choi Yu-ji
Jung Sung-il as Cheon Seok-jung
Roh Jae-won as Pyo Hak-su
Heo Jung-do as Hwang Dae-sik
What is the 'Made in Korea' S2 episode schedule?
"Made in Korea" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, some of the titles and loglines are yet to be revealed.
(U.S. air dates)
- "Kumicho (The Number One)" — Wednesday, September 9
- "The Survival of the Fittest" — Wednesday, September 9
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 16
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, September 16
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, September 23
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, September 23
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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