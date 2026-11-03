After a couple of quiet weeks, November is starting with a packed slate of new movies across the best streaming services. There’s plenty to watch in the coming days, including new arrivals on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and AMC+. Plus, there are new picks on premium streaming.

Starting with the latter, this week on PVOD you can buy or rent acclaimed movies like “Resident Evil,” “Primetime” and “Bad Apples.” Meanwhile, Netflix debuts its first Christmas movie of the season, and if you're not ready to deck the halls yet, it's also adding an overlooked romantic crime thriller. Alternatively, Hulu has a farcical comedy sequel, and Peacock has a historical action movie starring Andrew Garfield.

These are just some of the most noteworthy new movies on streaming this week. Below, I’ve rounded up the highlights to save you from having to scroll through each platform to find out what’s new this week. And don’t forget to check out our guide to the top new TV shows, too.

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‘Bad Apples’ (PVOD)

Bad Apples - Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures Australia - YouTube Watch On

Saoirse Ronan stars in this darkly funny thriller that centers on a school teacher pushed to her breaking point by a disruptive pupil. Ronan is the movie’s biggest asset, with the Oscar-nominated actor delivering a strong leading performance. Where the movie stumbles is progressing beyond its initial setup; the middle portion goes through the motions before a finale that takes a big leap in logic. How that swing lands is a matter of personal opinion; it's definitely divisive.

Maria Spencer (Ronan) is a good-natured primary school teacher fighting a daily battle with rebellious student Danny (Eddie Waller). When Danny pushes her too far, she impulsively locks him in her basement. At first, she regrets her rash decision. However, when her other students start flourishing in the classroom with Danny’s negative influence removed, she resolves to keep the troublemaker trapped.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 3

‘Resident Evil’ (PVOD)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Director Zach Cregger (“Weapons,” “Barbarian”) delivers the definitive “Resident Evil” movie. The survival horror series has been adapted numerous times. There are the Paul W. S. Anderson movies starring Milla Jovovich, the quickly canceled Netflix series, and several animated efforts, too. None have managed to convey the feeling of playing a Resident Evil video game as well as Cregger’s intense, fast-paced action-horror.

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Rising star Austin Abrams plays a courier, tasked with delivering vital medical supplies to a remote hospital in the franchise’s iconic Raccoon City. Once on location, he finds the place overrun with mutated creatures. “Resident Evil” does lean a little too heavily on comedy at times, but this is the blockbuster movie the series has long deserved.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 3

‘Primetime’ (PVOD)

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

2026 is the year of Robert Pattinson. Having already starred in “The Drama” and “The Odyssey,” two of the year’s very best, he’s rounding out the year with a role in “Dune Part 3,” but before that, you can enjoy his latest performance in “Primetime.” A dramatic biopic that chronicles the controversial television show “To Catch a Predator.” Pattinson plays host Chris Hansen, and as always, the British actor fully commits to the role.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, “Primetime” forgoes the conventional biographical movie approach and instead handles Hansen’s obsession with ratings and unearthing the most immoral sexual deviants possible through the lens of a psychological thriller. “Primetime” has a lot to say about both Hansen, the Dateline NBC show, and the millions of viewers who consumed every second with glee. Like it or loathe it, “Primetime” is most definitely a bold biopic.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 3

‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ (PVOD)

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Writer/director Bassam Tariq and star Mahershala Ali team up for this action-thriller that, according to the actor, only came together because Marvel’s “Blade” movie fell apart. The duo met when they were both attached to the MCU project, but after multiple delays and production woes, both moved on, and instead teamed up to make “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.” It would seem we got the better movie in the end.

Rated 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s been labeled an “inventive and tonally unique action flick where Mahershala Ali's soulful performance cuts deepest of all.” In the movie, Ali plays a devoutly religious contract killer who is trying to balance his work, faith, and fatherhood. However, when his wife dies, he’s left as the sole carer for three children and must protect them from the consequences of his murderous profession.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 3

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (Netflix)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s holiday slate starts rolling out this week, and first up is “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” a family-focused comedy-drama based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog’s Purpose.” This holiday movie certainly doesn’t look to be doing anything new in the genre, but any flick with an adorable dog at its core is sure to be popular.

It stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Tilly. Curiously, Quaid actually starred in the movie version of “A Dog’s Purpose,” but this isn’t a sequel. Quaid is playing a new character here.

Netflix’s Christmas crowd-pleaser focuses on the Goss family, whose festive season is thrown into disarray by a medical emergency. With the humans rapidly losing their holiday spirit, it’s up to the family’s wise basset hound, Winstead (voiced by Thomas Haden Church), and a new arrival, an adorable Corgi puppy, to bring the Goss clan back together.

Watch on Netflix starting November 4

‘Super Troopers 3’ (Hulu)

SUPER TROOPERS 3 | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“Super Troopers” fans had to wait 17 years between the first movie and its sequel, so a mere eight-year wait for the trilogy capper, “Super Troopers 3,” probably felt comparatively fast. The cult comedy series from the Broken Lizard crew is a real underdog franchise, and this second sequel is definitely one for the dedicated fans. Its critical reception was lukewarm, but “Super Troopers 3” is sure to delight anybody who’s been watching the antics of this bumbling group of highway patrol troopers since the very start in the early 2000s.

This time there’s love in the air as Farva (Kevin Heffernan) gets engaged to Sarita (Hannah Simone), sister of fellow trooper Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar). As the wedding approaches, Thorny is desperate to break up the relationship by any means. At the same time, the gang must crack a new drug ring. Expect silly gags and outrageous hijinks.

Watch on Hulu starting November 5

‘Carolina Caroline’ (Netflix)

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

“Carolina Caroline” is one of 2026’s best movies you (probably) missed in theaters. The crime thriller starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner takes clear inspiration from genre classic “Bonnie and Clyde,” depicting two lovebirds on a criminal spree across the Southern United States. Despite strong reviews, it made little impression at the box office, but could be set to break out now that it’s arriving on Netflix this week.

Looking to escape her small Texas town where she feels unsatisfied with her life, Caroline Daniels (Samara Weaving) impulsively runs away with a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and the two become a notorious criminal duo, engaging in everything from quick hustles to more elaborate heists. As Caroline (Weaving) slips further into the role of a scam artist, she becomes seduced by a world where she can pretend to be anybody she wishes.

Watch on Netflix starting November 6

‘The Uprising’ (Peacock)

THE UPRISING - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 10 - YouTube Watch On

“Jason Bourne” director Paul Greengrass’s new historical action movie “The Uprising” found itself at the center of a bizarre marketing campaign over the summer. The movie is based on the 1381 English Peasants' Revolt, which is said to have inspired the stories of Robin Hood. For a brief period, it was claimed “The Uprising” was actually an origin story for the famous (fictional) outlaw, before this was hastily walked back. As for the movie itself, it’s a serviceable historical drama, let down by an ill-conceived ending and a slow middle portion.

In 14th-century England, the ordinary folk are besieged by a plague sweeping Europe and a harsh new tax imposed by King Richard II (Woody Norman) and his inner circle of advisors. Andrew Garfield plays an unnamed rural farmer who leads a full-scale revolt against the established order. Banding together with his fellow commoners, they march on London, with plans to free the young King from the oligarchic influence they believe has led him astray.

Watch on Peacock starting November 6

‘Motor City’ (AMC+)

MOTOR CITY | Official Trailer ft. Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

“Reacher’s” Alan Ritchson stars in this action-thriller film from director Potsy Ponciroli. On the surface, it looks and sounds like your typical revenge movie. However, there is a wrinkle here that makes “Motor City” a little more interesting. Dialogue is kept to a minimum, with the plot instead driven by a rocking soundtrack and over-the-top action sequences. It’s an experimental approach to storytelling that isn’t wholly successful, but is certainly unique.

Set in 1970s Detroit, John Miller (Ritchson) is a Vietnam veteran and factory worker framed for a crime he didn’t commit by a ruthless gangster named Reynolds (Ben Foster). Adding insult to injury, Reynolds also steals Miller’s girlfriend (Shailene Woodley). After breaking out of prison, Miller embarks on a quest for revenge, and with nothing left to lose, he will stop at nothing until he gets his vengeance.

Watch on AMC+ starting November 6

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