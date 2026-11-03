Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (November 3-9)

There’s always something new to watch on Netflix, but with a new month comes plenty of fresh additions, meaning the top 10 list can change up pretty quickly. With so many titles competing for your attention, deciding what deserves a spot on your watchlist can be tricky. That’s where I come in. Netflix’s top 10 is a good starting point, but not every trending series is necessarily worth your time. So, I’ve picked out three shows from this week’s most popular picks that I think deserve a look.

This week’s selection covers everything from an intimate documentary about the life, career and struggles of a much-loved sitcom star to the third season of a seriously charming romantic comedy. There’s also a gripping supernatural mystery about a seemingly ordinary town that traps anyone who enters, with its residents desperately searching for a way home. Whether you’re after real-life stories, a bit of romance or some seriously unsettling mysteries, there’s something here to keep you entertained.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘The One About Matthew Perry’

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The One About Matthew Perry” is a three-part documentary that explores the life, career and tragic death of the beloved “Friends” star. Released just ahead of the three-year anniversary of his passing, the documentary was developed with input from people who knew Perry before and after his period of peak sitcom fame. It also takes inspiration from the classic “Friends” episode titles, choosing to steer clear of sensationalized Hollywood gossip and instead offers something raw and honest.

Through never-before-heard testimonies from his sister, lifelong friends and former colleagues, alongside previously unreleased family photographs and videos, the series looks back at Perry’s journey from aspiring actor to Hollywood favorite as Chandler Bing. It also takes a look at his long-running battle with addiction, repeated attempts at recovery and the advocacy work he became passionate about. From his rise to fame to his final days, it’s an intimate portrait of the man behind one of television’s most recognizable characters.

Stream "The One About Matthew Perry" on Netflix

‘Nobody Wants This’

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fancy a cozy romantic comedy to binge this week? Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” is a great place to start, with all three seasons available to catch up on. Created by Erin Foster and loosely inspired by her own experience meeting her husband, the series brings a fresh, grown-up take on the rom-com. I especially love its mix of genuinely funny (and awkward) moments and more honest relationship drama, making it an easy watch if you’re after something funny, charming and a little bit heartfelt. Plus, the two leads have some sizzling chemistry.

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“Nobody Wants This” centers around Joanne (Kristen Bell), an outspoken podcast host who meets Noah (Adam Brody), a recently single rabbi, at a dinner party. Despite their very different backgrounds, the pair quickly hit it off and decide to see where things go. However, their new relationship soon brings them into each other’s complicated family lives, with Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) never too far from the action. This Netflix comedy follows the couple as they figure out what building a future together might actually look like.

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‘From’

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

I couldn't be happier to see “From” land on Netflix, as it’s genuinely one of my favorite shows and deserves to reach a much bigger audience. It’s already great to see it making its way onto the platform’s trending list, and I'm hoping it climbs even higher over the next few days. For anyone who hasn’t watched it yet, this is one of the best mystery-box horror shows around, packed with bizarre twists and many questions. With season 5 set to bring the story to a close, I’m glad the creators have a clear endpoint in sight. Hopefully, that means we finally get the answers we’ve been waiting for.

“From” is set in a mysterious small town that traps everyone who enters, leaving its residents desperately searching for a way home. When the Matthews family takes a wrong turn during a road trip, they find themselves stuck alongside a group of strangers who have been trying to escape for years. Led by Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the residents must find ways to survive, particularly after dark, when terrifying human-like creatures emerge from the surrounding forest. As new arrivals bring fresh questions, finding a way out proves harder than anyone imagined.

Stream "From" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "The One About Matthew Perry" (2026)

2. "The Fall of El Mayo" (2026)

3. "Nobody Wants This" (2024)

4. "Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell" (2026)

5. "Mistletoe Murders" (2024)

6. "From" (2022)

7. "Love is Blind" (2020)

8. "Below" (2026)

9. "Minimum Wage" (2026)

10. "The Diplomat" (2023)

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