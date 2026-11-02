What to watch tonight: 38 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Nov. 2)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with the latest episodes and podcasts.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 2), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story’ (2026) (Netflix)

Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story | Official Trailer (Stana Katic / Lifetime 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime movie

What it's about: Inspired by a terrifying true story, "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story" follows Martha Carelli (Stana Katic), whose life quickly changes when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her family hostage. Forced to drive his getaway car, Martha secretly leaves clues for authorities while trying to outwit her increasingly volatile captor. With another hostage's life at stake, she must rely on her courage and instincts to survive.

Why you should watch it: If you're a fan of true crime thrillers, this is worth adding to your watchlist. Stana Katic delivers a compelling lead performance, while the increasingly tense cat-and-mouse dynamic keeps you guessing. Inspired by a real 1978 kidnapping, it also offers a chilling reminder of how an ordinary day can turn into a fight for survival.

Watch "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story" on Netflix now

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‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (2024) (HBO Max)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi action movie

What it's about: Set several generations after Caesar's reign, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" follows Noa (Owen Teague), a young chimpanzee whose peaceful clan is attacked by a ruthless ape leader, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Determined to rescue his captured family, Noa embarks on a dangerous journey, meeting a human woman named Mae (Freya Allan) along the way. Together, they begin questioning everything they've been taught about humanity, ape society and their shared future.

Why you should watch it: With breathtaking visual effects, impressive motion-capture performances and plenty of gripping action, this action-packed film is a worthy addition to the franchise. Owen Teague makes for a compelling new protagonist, while the film's exploration of Caesar's legacy adds an interesting layer to its story. It's also an exciting starting point for a new chapter in the series.

Watch "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" on HBO Max now

‘Black Bag’ (2025) (Hulu)

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Genre: Spy thriller movie

What it's about: "Black Bag" follows George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender), a highly skilled British intelligence agent whose life is turned upside down when his wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), is suspected of betraying their country. Tasked with investigating the potential leak of a dangerous top-secret programme, George must uncover the truth while navigating a web of secrets, lies and suspicion. With his marriage on the line, he faces an impossible choice between loyalty to his wife and his country.

Why you should watch it: With a brilliant double act from Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, "Black Bag" is a stylish, cleverly written spy thriller that keeps you guessing. Steven Soderbergh's slick direction, sharp dialogue and tense mind games make it particularly entertaining. At just 93 minutes, it's also a refreshingly tight watch that doesn't waste much time.

Watch "Black Bag" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Nov 2

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story" (2026)

"My Best Friend" (2026)

"Masha and the Bear" (season 6 new episodes)

WWE Raw (8 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011)

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)

"War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017)

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024)

Men's college basketball – Gonzaga vs. Purdue (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's college basketball – Arizona vs. UCLA (10 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode) (ABC)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Black Bag" (2025)

"Desperately Devoted" (season 1)

"The Promise: Finding My Mother’s Killer" (season 1)

"Start Here" (season 1)

"The Mob" (new episodes)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) – streaming live at 8pm ET

PEACOCK

"The Outfit" (2022)

"The Rise: The Women of Nascar" (series premiere)

Big East Women's Basketball: Cornell vs. UConn (5:00 p.m. ET)

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets (8:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks 8:00 p.m. ET)

Big East Men's Basketball: Gardner-Webb vs. UConn (9:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks (9:00 p.m. ET)

NBA: Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Women's College Basketball: Maryland vs. South Carolina (12:00 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Oklahoma vs. North Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Miami vs. Florida (6:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers (7:00 p.m. ET)

NHL: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8:00 p.m. ET)

NFL: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks (9:00 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Wild Rose" (2018)

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