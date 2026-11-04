5 new to Prime Video movies in November 2026 I recommend with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

November brings another fresh batch of movies to Prime Video, which means there are plenty of new additions to explore if you’re looking for something to watch this month. But with so many titles competing for your attention, how do you know which ones are actually worth your time?

That’s where Rotten Tomatoes can come in handy. I’ve rounded up five new Prime Video movies arriving in November 2026 that all hold an impressive 90% or higher score on the review site.

From critically acclaimed dramas to gripping thrillers and everything in between, these are some of the highest-rated additions I’d recommend adding to your watchlist. Of course, a strong Rotten Tomatoes score doesn’t automatically mean every movie will be to your taste, but it’s a pretty good starting point when you’re struggling to decide what to stream. Here are five films I’d make time for this month.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘Annie Hall’ (1977)

Annie Hall Official Trailer #1 - Woody Allen Movie (1977) HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

What it's about: "Annie Hall" follows neurotic New York comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) as he looks back on his relationship with aspiring nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). From their first meeting and whirlwind romance to the insecurities and disagreements that threaten to pull them apart, Alvy tries to understand where things went wrong. This acclaimed romantic comedy offers a funny, bittersweet look at love, relationships and the complications of modern dating.

Why you should watch it: With a strong Rotten Tomatoes score and four Academy Awards to its name, "Annie Hall" is a romantic comedy well worth discovering. Diane Keaton delivers a particularly memorable performance, while the film's unconventional storytelling and wonderfully awkward humor help it stand out from more traditional romances. If you enjoy character-driven comedies with a bittersweet edge, this classic deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream on Prime Video now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama

What it's about: Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a gifted young janitor working at MIT who secretly possesses an extraordinary talent for mathematics. After solving a challenging problem left on a university blackboard, Will catches the attention of Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), who recognizes his potential. Following a run-in with the law, Will must attend therapy with psychologist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), forcing him to confront his troubled past and consider what he really wants from life.

Why you should watch it: “Good Will Hunting” is one of those dramas that really stays with you, and it’s easy to see why it’s considered a modern classic. Matt Damon and Robin Williams are both fantastic, while the Oscar-winning screenplay balances plenty of funny moments with some genuinely heartfelt scenes. I especially love how much attention it gives to friendship, personal growth and figuring out what you want from life. It’s a beautifully written, character-driven movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘Hang ‘Em High’ (1968)

Hang ‘Em High (1968) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Western

What it's about: "Hang 'Em High" centers around rancher Jed Cooper (Clint Eastwood), who is wrongly accused of murder and cattle theft by a nine-man crew before being hanged and left for dead. After surviving the attack, Cooper is cleared of all charges and appointed a deputy U.S. marshal. However, he struggles to put his desire for revenge aside as he sets out to bring the men responsible to justice.

Why you should watch it: Classic Western fans should definitely add this one to their watchlist. Clint Eastwood is excellent in one of his early major American Western roles, bringing plenty of grit and screen presence to the story. There are tense confrontations, memorable gunfights and some interesting moral dilemmas along the way, making it a great choice if you enjoy old-school Westerns. It's also a fascinating look at an earlier chapter of Eastwood's career.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘Wargames’ (1983)

WARGAMES (1983) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

What it's about: "Wargames" follows David Lightman (Matthew Broderick), a teenage computer whiz who accidentally hacks into a top-secret military supercomputer while searching for unreleased video games. Believing he's playing a harmless simulation, David starts a game of Global Thermonuclear War, unknowingly triggering a potential nuclear crisis. With help from his girlfriend Jennifer (Ally Sheedy), he must find a way to stop the computer before it sparks World War III.

Why you should watch it: This is a clever '80s thriller that has aged surprisingly well, especially given how relevant its premise still feels today. Matthew Broderick is great in the lead role, bringing plenty of charm to a story that builds tension around the dangers of technology and the consequences of putting too much trust in computers. It's an entertaining watch for fans of classic sci-fi, but it also raises some interesting questions that feel just as timely decades later.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ (2020)

THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW Official Trailer (2020) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery horror-comedy

What it's about: Small-town police officer John Marshall (Jim Cummings) is investigating a series of brutal murders in a quiet Utah mountain community. With each killing occurring around a full moon, frightened residents begin suspecting a werewolf is responsible. As John and Detective Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome) search for answers, he must also deal with his own personal struggles, including alcoholism and a strained relationship with his daughter.

Why you should watch it: “The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is a fun choice if you're after something a little different from your usual werewolf movie. The snowy setting gives the film a suitably eerie atmosphere, while the gruesome murders and unpredictable twists keep things interesting. It also has a strong 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, so there's plenty to like if you're a fan of quirky creature features that don't take themselves too seriously.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.