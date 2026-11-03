What to watch tonight: 61 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more (Nov. 3)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with the movies you can finally rent or buy at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 3), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Bass X Machina’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Adult animated steampunk series

What it's about: "Bass X Machina" is set in a lawless frontier overrun by ruthless outlaws, dangerous machines and supernatural forces. The series follows Bass Reeves (Brian Tyree Henry), a father forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family. But as he fights to deliver justice, his increasingly violent actions threaten to cost him the very people he's trying to save.

Why you should watch it: If you're after something different from the usual animated fare, "Bass X Machina" is worth a look. Its striking steampunk Western setting, brutal action sequences and impressive animation make it an intriguing prospect. Brian Tyree Henry also leads a fantastic voice cast, while Janelle Monáe's involvement adds another reason to tune in.

Watch "Bass X Machina" on Netflix now

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‘Resident Evil’ (2026) (PVOD)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: "Resident Evil" follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who finds himself caught in a nightmare when a biological outbreak erupts around Raccoon City. With infected creatures closing in and chaos spreading, Bryan must fight to survive one terrifying night. Directed by Zach Cregger, this fresh standalone take on the video game franchise delivers plenty of horror and action.

Why you should watch it: Anyone who is a fan of the video games will want to watch regardless, but Cregger's "Resident Evil" is still worth watching for those who aren't familiar with the source material. Expect gruesome creature designs, genuinely unsettling scares and plenty of video game-inspired thrills. Austin Abrams is also fantastic as an unlikely hero, while Cregger's fresh approach makes this an entertaining standalone adventure for horror fans and newcomers alike.

Buy/rent "Resident Evil" on Amazon now

‘Sense and Sensibility’ (2026) (PVOD)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 16 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama movie

What it's about: "Sense and Sensibility" centers around sisters Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne Dashwood (Esmé Creed-Miles), whose lives are turned upside down following their father's death and their family's loss of financial security. Forced to leave their family home for a modest cottage in Devonshire, the sisters navigate complicated romances, heartbreak and societal expectations, discovering the importance of family as they search for happiness.

Why you should watch it: If you enjoy Jane Austen adaptations, this fresh take on "Sense and Sensibility" is well worth watching. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles deliver standout performances as the Dashwood sisters, whose relationship gives the story plenty of heart. Gorgeous countryside cinematography, heartfelt romance and Georgia Oakley's more naturalistic direction also help this period drama stand out.

Buy/rent "Sense and Sensibility" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, November 3

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Bass X Machina" (Netflix series)

"Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" (Netflix comedy special)

"A Cinderella Christmas Ball" (2026)

"Christmas Time Is Here" (2021)

"Menorah in the Middle" (2022)

"Mafia Mamma" (2023)

"St. Denis Medical" (season 2)

"Will Trent" (seasons 1-4)

PRIME VIDEO

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET)

NHL – Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

UEFA Champions League – Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Aston Villa (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Roma (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League – Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Holiday Baking Championship" (season 13) (Food Network)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"High Country" (season 2)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (new episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" (season 4 new episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Clues" (new podcast episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview" (NBC News Now Simulcast)

"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (season 2 premiere) (NBC)

"St. Denis Medical" (season 3 premiere) (NBC)

"The American Society of Magical Negroes" (2024)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football – Ohio vs. Akron (7 p.m. ET)

College Football – Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) (8 p.m. ET)

NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Utah Mammoth vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET)

NHL – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET)

NHL – Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET)

PVOD

"April X" (2026)

"Bad Apples" (2025)

"Beware Boiúna" (2026)

"Charlie Harper" (2025)

"Daniel and the Fiery Furnace" (2026)

"The History of Concrete" (2026)

"Model Citizen" (2026)

"Primetime" (2026)

"Resident Evil" (2026)

"Rolling Loud: The Movie" (2026)

"Sense and Sensibility" (2026)

"Without Blood" (2024)

"Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother" (2026)

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