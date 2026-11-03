3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including an acclaimed war movie that won Gary Oldman an Oscar (Nov. 3-9)

I’m combing through the latest additions to Prime Video’s already vast library to pick out the best thriller movies for your weekly watchlist. Festive-themed films dominate the streaming service’s November 2026 slate, but I’ve still found a trio of exciting thriller movies to watch now.

This week, my selections include a psychological thriller featuring one of the stars of “Clayface” that builds to a shocking twist, alongside a WWII drama that chronicles the darkest hour of the global conflict and a 1960s crime mystery that is a certified classic.

These three new-to-Prime Video thriller movies need to be on your watchlist this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Naomi Ackie is currently earning plaudits on the big screen for her performance in DC horror “Clayface.” However, this strong supporting turn will come as no surprise to anybody who’s been following her increasingly impressive body of work for a while. She was phenomenal in season 2 of TV’s “End of the F***ing World” and similarly great in “Blink Twice,” a 2024 psychological thriller that also marked an auspicious directorial debut for Zoë Kravitz.

Ackie plays Frida, a cocktail waitress working an exclusive gala where she’s charmed by tech tycoon Slater King (Channing Tatum). Whisked away to his private island, alongside a gaggle of similarly smitten young women, Frida thinks she's found paradise and unexpected romance. However, this tropical trip is not what it seems, and with a creeping sense of sinister deja vu, Frida eventually discovers that Slater King is hiding a very dark secret.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video now

‘Darkest Hour’ (2017)

Darkest Hour Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Darkest Hour” is perhaps more neatly classified as a war drama, but it’s certainly got enough thrilling moments to have you glued to the screen. It’s a biographical flick where the lead performance is the vital cog everything else is built around. Fortunately, Gary Oldman puts in quite the shift. His turn as wartime British prime minister Winston Churchill earned him an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Best Leading Actor.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opening in May 1940, World War II has begun, and British prime minister Neville Chamberlain (Ronald Pickup) is swiftly ousted from his post as the country loses faith in his leadership. In steps Winston Churchill (Oldman), an initially unpopular appointment, but a man willing to make the tough decisions during Europe’s darkest hour. His first major call is whether to negotiate a peace treaty with Germany or resolve to fight a brutal war against them.

Watch "Darkest Hour" on Prime Video now

‘In the Heat of the Night’ (1967)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Rounding out my picks this week is a true classic; this is a case of saving the best for last. Starring the legendary Sidney Poitier, “In the Heat of the Night” scooped five Oscars, including Best Picture at the 40th Academy Awards. And unlike some award winners of the era, its lengthy list of honors only looks more deserving in hindsight. It combines a genuinely gripping mystery thriller storyline with a powerful exploration of 1960s racial discrimination.

Virgil Tibbs (Poitier) is an African-American police detective who is wrongly arrested under suspicion of murder by a Mississippi police chief, Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger). After proving his innocence, Tibbs reluctantly agrees to help Gillespie track down the actual killer. As their investigation brings them closer to the truth, they make new enemies but also develop a strong bond as Bill reconsiders his personal prejudices. In the Heat of the Night” is a movie that has aged astonishingly well, and even with its ‘60s setting, feels timely.

Watch "In the Heat of the Night" on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.