3 best shows like Prime Video's 'The Terminal List' to stream next

When a major Hollywood star leads a streaming show, it tends to get a good deal of attention. So it's not a shock that "The Terminal List" — the action thriller starring Chris Pratt as former Navy SEAL James Reece — has been one of Prime Video's biggest hits since it debuted back in July 2022. Its most recent outing, season 2, dropped on the streaming service on Oct. 21 and quickly shot to the No. 1 spot on the platform's top 10 charts.

But if you've already caught up with Pratt's James Reece and followed him through the last eight episodes of global espionage, sniper attacks and political coups and still want more, we've got three action-packed series to fill that void. (There's also, of course, "The Terminal List's" prequel series, "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," which you should add to your watchlist if you haven't already.)

From a Golden Globe-winning British miniseries to a Taylor Sheridan-created spy thriller, here are three shows like "The Terminal List" to stream next.

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'Bodyguard'

Bodyguard | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Written and created by Jed Mercurio ("Line of Duty," "Bodies"), this six-part political thriller centers on Police Sergeant David Budd — played by Richard Madden, who earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor for the role — a PTSD-riddled war veteran who has been assigned as the principal security detail for the U.K. Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), whose politics he loathes.

Budd soon finds himself caught not only in a web of conspiracy, corruption, and surveillance, but also in a conflict between his own loyalties. With Montague's past directly linked to the military conflict that left him physically and psychologically scarred, Budd must decide whether he wants to serve as the secretary's protector or instead be her greatest threat.

Watch "Bodyguard" on Netflix now

'Special Ops: Lioness'

Special Ops: Lioness | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Along with neo-Western sagas, "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan also knows his way around high-octane thrillers and action-packed black-ops dramas. Loosely inspired by a real-life U.S. military support program called Team Lioness, this tense spy thriller follows CIA team leader Joe McNamara (played by Chris Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Zoe Saldaña) as she goes undercover and infiltrates dangerous terrorist and cartel organizations by befriending the wives, daughters, and inner circles of high-value targets to take the criminal operations down from within.

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The Paramount+ series, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, just wrapped up its third season on Sept. 20, so if you haven't caught up yet with McNamara and Co., now's a great time.

Watch "Special Ops: Lioness" on Paramount+ now

'Reacher'

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You don't even have to leave Prime Video to find a great "The Terminal List" alternative: The Amazon platform is also home to the fan-favorite action-crime series "Reacher," which revolves around retired military police officer Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), who travels across the United States uncovering dangerous criminal networks and local conspiracies.

Based on the best-selling Reacher books by Lee Child, the thriller series has been a massive hit for the streamer, with its most recent fourth season reportedly logging over 1.5 billion minutes watched in its opening week back in August. No wonder the show's already been renewed through season six!

Watch "Reacher" on Prime Video now

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