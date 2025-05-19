USA vs Czechia: How to watch IIHF World Championship game online and on TV from anywhere

USA face Czechia in the IIHF World Championship tomorrow, as they look to steal second spot in Group B of the preliminary rounds. The Americans previously saw off Germany and Kazakhstan to boost their hopes of a quarter-final place.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch USA vs Czechia live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

USA vs Czechia live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs Czechia live stream takes place today (Tuesday, May 20).

► Time: 10:20 a.m. ET / 7:20 a.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. BST / 12:20 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The USA may boast one of the one of the deepest talent pools in international ice hockey, but they enter their final group-stage game as underdogs. Ryan Warsofsky's side have so far managed four wins from their six fixtures, their only defeat coming at the hands of a well-drilled Switzerland side. If Czechia defeat Germany today (19 May), the Americans will head into the game knowing third place is guaranteed, with a slim chance of climbing to second or even first depending on other results.

Meanwhile, defending champions Czechia have looked every bit like title contenders once again. With four regulation wins and an overtime victory against the Swiss, it is hard to look past them for the 2025 title. Roman Cervenka has been the standout player, with five goals and five assists to his name. A win at this championships would make it the eighth in their history and they know finishing top of group B will be pivotal to those hopes.

Here's everything you need to know to watch USA vs Czechia live streams online and without cable.

How to watch USA vs Czechia live streams in the U.S.

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch USA vs Czechia on NHL Network, which is showing every game of the IIHF World Championship.

Sling TV offers a cord-cutting service if you want to catch all the action on stream. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To get NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month.

Other options for the IIHF World Championship

If you don't want to use Sling, you have a range of other options to make use of.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its MySports plan, costing $69.99 per month before tax.

Fubo (7-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its Elite plan, which costs $94.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $74.99 after a 7-day free trial.

If you're on vacation outside the U.S. but have a subscription to one of the above services, you can watch a live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Czechia online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching today's ice hockey game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual USA vs Czechia live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is our top choice at the moment, and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Where to watch USA vs Czechia live online in Canada

Much akin to the U.S., USA vs Czechia, along with every single game of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, is live on TSN Plus in Canada.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're a Canadian resident but usually have access to TSN, you can watch live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Czechia live streams in the U.K.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K.. However, USA vs Czechia has not been selected for coverage.

Nevertheless, if you want to keep up with the other games including the latter stages of the tournament, a subscription costs £15.99 per month. If you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship.

If you're visiting the U.K. from Canada or the U.S. you can watch your usual live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Czechia live streams in Australia

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is exclusive to IIHF.tv in Australia, where you can pick up a tournament pass for €15 (roughly AU$26) to catch the USA vs Czechia match.

The game will kick-off at 12:20 a.m. in Australia.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to stream USA vs Czechia on your account as if you were back home, as we mentioned earlier.

