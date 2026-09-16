I tried the new iOS 27 Safari features — here's 3 settings worth using
Here are the best new iOS 27 features, AI tools, and visual settings to try in Apple's latest update
Apple added several practical browser enhancements to Safari in iOS 27 — specifically, settings designed to eliminate tedious daily tasks.
Whether you are constantly refreshing product pages struggling to build custom extensions, or managing dozens of open tabs, these built-in tools handle the process automatically.
Once you know where to look, turning them on takes just a few taps. Here are the three new Safari settings you should enable right away.
Set up price drops and page change alerts
Manually checking a website every day to see if a product went on sale or event tickets dropped is a thing of the past. Safari can now monitor specific web pages in the background and send you a notification the moment the content changes.
To turn this on, open any web page you want to track, tap the three-lined menu icon, and select Notify Me.
A text box will appear where you can type the exact change you are watching for, such as a price drop or an item coming back into stock, and choose how often Safari should check the page.
The browser scans the page automatically on your schedule and alerts you only when the change occurs.
Generate custom browser extensions
Adding extra functionality to your browser no longer requires searching through third-party app stores or downloading unverified extensions.
Under the same menu as the alert tool, locate Describe an Extension. This tool lets you type out what you want your browser to do in plain English, generating a custom extension on the spot.
You can ask Safari to display an estimated reading time badge on articles, turn web pages grayscale to reduce eye strain, or block specific distracting elements.
If you prefer pre-made options, Safari also offers a list of suggested one-tap prompts right inside the menu.
Automatically group and organize open tabs
If you tend to hoard hundreds of open tabs until your browser becomes an unnavigable mess, the new tab organizer will instantly clean up your workspace.
Tap the overlapping squares icon at the bottom of the screen to enter the main tab view, then select the three-lined button in the top corner, Organize Tabs, and choose Automatically create topics.
Safari uses local machine intelligence to scan your open pages and cluster them into neat, categorized tab groups.
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More from Tom's Guide
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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