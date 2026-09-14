iOS 27 is live — here's how to download and install it now

Apple’s latest iPhone software is available now, delivering updated Apple Intelligence features and a significantly more capable assistant in Siri AI. You can install iOS 27 today, provided you have a supported iPhone.

Keep in mind that only select models support the full suite of Siri AI capabilities, as newer devices have the processing power required to run these intensive tools. Even without the complete AI feature set, upgrading to iOS 27 still brings welcome improvements, including smoother animations, generative AI photo editing with Reframe, the option to create custom passes in Wallet, and more.

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1. How to install iOS 27 Downloading and installing iOS 27 is a breeze, and the process hasn’t changed from previous software releases. On your iPhone, open Settings, tap General, and then select Software Update.

2. Select option for iOS 27 Once the update screen loads, you’ll likely see the option to upgrade to iOS 27 toward the bottom — unless you’ve already been running the beta. Tap Update Now to proceed with the installation. The update will take some time, and your phone will restart, but once it finishes, you’ll be all set.

Once that's complete, you can try out some of the most exciting new iOS 27 features — including the redesigned CarPlay experience I tested, which lets you access Siri AI while driving. Additionally, there are options to adjust transparency levels with Liquid Glass, as well as a dedicated Siri AI app where you can view all your previous inquiries.

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