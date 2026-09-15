After installing iOS 27, you might see a notice near the top of your main Settings screen that reads “Optimizing Search and Siri.”

This message is completely normal, but because Apple rebuilt its core Search interface for iOS 27 to deliver faster and more accurate results, your iPhone has to re-catalog every file, photo, message, and app stored on your device.

Here is what the process actually does, how long it takes, and what you can do to get your device back to full speed.

What does 'Optimizing Search and Siri' actually mean?

Data indexing is the background process of organizing your phone’s information into a searchable map. Think of it like a book index: it doesn't hold the content itself, but it knows exactly where every word and file lives.

Apple’s Spotlight search reindexes your device whenever you set up a new iPhone, alter large blocks of data, or install a major operating system update.

Because a major iOS update often implements a brand-new search infrastructure, the system cannot simply update your existing index. It must crawl through your entire storage drive from scratch.

All indexing occurs entirely on your device — none of this data is uploaded to Apple or shared with other hardware.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How long does indexing take?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Indexing typically takes anywhere from two hours to several days, depending on two key factors:

Storage volume: An iPhone with 500GB of photos, messages, and files will take significantly longer to index than a lightly used 128GB model.

Device usage: If you actively stream video or play high-demand games while the system works, background indexing slows down to preserve device performance.

You can continue using your phone as normal during this period. However, until the banner in Settings disappears, your Spotlight search results might be temporarily incomplete or slow to populate.

3 steps to speed up the process

If you want indexing to finish as quickly as possible, follow Apple’s recommended setup:

Plug your iPhone into a charger . The operating system allocates maximum processing power to background tasks when connected to external power.

. The operating system allocates maximum processing power to background tasks when connected to external power. Connect to Wi-Fi . A stable Wi-Fi network allows cloud-synced app data to re-index without throttling.

. A stable Wi-Fi network allows cloud-synced app data to re-index without throttling. Leave the device locked. Lock your screen and set the phone aside. Indexing processes fastest when the display is off and no foreground apps are competing for chip performance.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What to do if Spotlight Search is still broken

If the "Optimizing Search and Siri" banner disappears from Settings but your Spotlight search results remain inaccurate or blank, you may need to reset your app permissions.

To verify app access: open Settings, tap Search, scroll to the bottom of the menu to review app access. Then tap any problematic app and toggle its search permissions off, then back on.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!