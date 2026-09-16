When bath towels start feeling less like plush and more like sandpaper, most people reach for extra fabric softener. Unfortunately, that is the exact reason your towels lost their softness in the first place.

Commercial fabric softeners and liquid detergents leave behind a waxy coating on cotton loops. Over time, this chemical coating combines with hard water minerals, flattening the fabric pile and trapping body oils and odors inside the weave. The result is a scratchy towel that barely absorbs water.

To strip away years of buildup and bring back natural fluffiness, you only need two cheap pantry staples: distilled white vinegar and baking soda.

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The science behind the strip wash

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Over time, laundry detergents and fabric softeners leave behind a stubborn, water-repellent film.

Softeners work by coating fabrics in a waxy layer to make them feel slick. However, when this residue mixes with hard water minerals, it creates a chemical barrier that glues down cotton fibers and destroys your towels' absorbency.

Distilled white vinegar is the ultimate antidote. Because it contains about 5% acetic acid, it safely lowers the pH of the wash water to dissolve alkaline mineral buildup and break down waxy residues.

Following up with baking soda tackles the rest by neutralizing the acids responsible for deep-seated mildew odors. Stripping away this layer allows the cotton to "bloom" freely, instantly restoring your towels to their original texture.

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How to make stiff towels soft again

Do not mix the vinegar and baking soda together in the same cycle, as they will neutralize each other before doing their job. Follow this two-step wash process instead.

Load your stiff towels into the washing machine without any laundry detergent, pods, or commercial softeners.

Pour one cup of distilled white vinegar into the detergent dispenser, then run a standard wash cycle using hot water.

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Leave the towels in the machine after the first cycle finishes. Add half a cup of baking soda directly to the drum, then run a second hot wash cycle without detergent.

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Once the cycle is finished, dry the towels on medium heat. To help fluff the cotton fibers during the drying stage, toss two wool dryer balls or clean tennis balls into the dryer drum. Avoid high heat settings, which can singe and harden delicate cotton ends.

If you don't have a clothes dryer, line-dry the towels if weather permits, shaking each towel out firmly beforehand to open up the weave.

How to keep your towels soft long-term

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Once your towels are restored, you can prevent stiffness from returning by tweaking your laundry routine.

First, cut your standard laundry detergent dose in half for towel loads. Excess detergent rarely rinses out fully, leading to rapid buildup.

Second, banish liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets entirely when washing towels. Use half a cup of white vinegar in the fabric softener compartment during normal washes instead.

Third, and this is one I've been guilty of in the past, never overload your washing machine. Towels need plenty of water and space to tumble so soap residue can rinse out completely.

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