iPadOS 27: How to download it right now

Apple's big week of operating system updates is finally here with the new iPadOS 27. This year's update isn't groundbreaking; instead, it focuses on Apple Intelligence, which should make for a more personal, customized experience.

As with iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, the main attraction is the reinvented Siri, which finally lives up to its potential. Siri AI, as it’s now called, is context-aware and understands what’s on your screen. Because it’s built into the OS, it can directly control and manage apps. It also adds new child safety features, improved readability for Liquid Glass, new photo-editing tools, and more.

Here’s how to download iPadOS 27.

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How to download iPadOS 27

As always, before you install a major update like iPadOS 27, back up your iPad in case anything goes wrong and you need to return to iPadOS 26.

Not every iPad will be compatible with the new operating system, but if your tablet is, the upgrade is free.

Here is the full list of iPads that are compatible with iPadOS 27:

iPad Pro (M4 and later)

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and later)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2, M3, and M4)

iPad Air 11-inch (4th generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (9th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (6th generation)

1. Check for software updates Launch the Settings app and tap General, followed by Software Update.

2. Select iPadOS 27 If you have the latest version of iPadOS, the new iPadOS 27 should already be waiting for you.

3. Download the update Select either Update Now, which starts downloading the update right away, or Update Tonight, which delays the download until later. You'll be prompted to enter your passcode. If you've selected Update Now, the download will begin. Downloading can take a while, so make sure your iPad has enough power or is connected to a charger when downloading iPadOS 27.

4. Install the update Once you've downloaded iPadOS 27, you'll be prompted to either install it now or wait until later. After installation, your iPad will restart. After you enter your passcode, iPadOS 27 will be installed and ready for you to check out. And that's how you download iPadOS 27! Enjoy.

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