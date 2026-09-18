I’ll be the first to admit I stopped relying on Siri years ago for anything more than quick kitchen timers or checking the weather. Like many iPhone users, I had grown accustomed to its limitations.

But after spending time testing the new Siri experience in iOS 27, I'm actually shocked by how much it's improved. Instead of just answering basic questions, Siri finally feels full integrated into your phone.

If you've been ignoring the feature like I was, here are the three unique tools that actually changed my daily routine.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

1. Generating Shortcuts just by describing them Setting up custom shortcuts used to feel overwhelming unless you really knew what you were doing. In iOS 27, Siri handles all the heavy lifting. All you have to do is open the Shortcuts app, tap the + icon at the top right, and hit the new Prompt bar. Then just describe your routine. Once you tap the arrow, Siri hands you a ready to use routine in seconds. Just glance over the steps and tap Done to save it. What makes this so cool is that it opens up real automation to everyone. You no longer need to be super tech-savvy or spend ages troubleshooting, you just tell your phone what you need, and it builds the routine for you.

2. Grabbing dates and details right off your screen The most practical tweak in iOS 27 is that Siri can now look at what’s right in front of you on the display. Normally, when someone texts you event details, you have to copy the info, switch apps, open your calendar, and type everything in yourself. Now, Siri cuts out that annoying back-and-forth entirely. If you're looking at an email with flight times, a group chat about dinner, or a website with concert dates, you just activate Siri and say "Add this to my calendar". Siri scans the screen, pulls out the event title, time, and address, and pops up a ready-to-go calendar invite right over your active app. You just tap once to confirm, and you're right back to what you were doing.

3. Keeping ongoing chats open in the new Siri app In older versions of iOS, asking Siri a second question would instantly wipe away your previous search, forcing you to start all over if you got interrupted. Apple finally fixed that by giving Siri its own standalone workspace app in iOS 27, letting you keep research threads saved throughout the day. You can open the Siri app directly from your Home Screen and drop in a broad query, like "Help me plan a weekend trip to Bristol". As recommendations pop up, you can ask follow-up questions in that same chat thread — like filtering for cheap places to eat or grouping things by neighborhood, without losing your original notes.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

More from Tom's Guide