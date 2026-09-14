Here's how to download the macOS Golden Gate update right now
Here's your chance to check out Apple's latest features for your Mac
It's mid-September, which means Apple is now releasing its 2026 operating systems, including the full version of macOS Golden Gate.
If you're interested in Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI, you should try Golden Gate. There aren't many new features, but it improves Liquid Glass readability, offers easier customization, and delivers smoother performance for a better overall experience on the best MacBooks.
The AI features, marking the end of Apple's Intel era, are powered by Google Gemini and designed to work within Apple's ecosystem.
To make the update process as painless as possible, I've put together this quick, easy guide on how to download macOS Tahoe, with photos to walk you through it.
Supported Macs
As with most macOS releases, Golden Gate is a free upgrade for all supported Macs. Not every device that ran macOS Tahoe can run Golden Gate.
Here's the full list of Macs that can install and run macOS Golden Gate:
- MacBook Neo (2026)
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- iMac with Apple silicon (2021 and later)
- Mac mini with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio with Apple silicon (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro with Apple silicon (2023 and later)
Important before you update: back up your Mac! Apple has the built-in Time Machine feature, or you could use a reputable third-party service like Backblaze — our guide to the best cloud storage solutions offers even more recommendations for you.
Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content.
How to download macOS Golden Gate
Apple makes downloading its macOS updates fairly straightforward.
1. Open System Settings
To start, open the System Settings menu on your Mac by clicking on the Apple icon in the top-left corner, then select "System Settings" from the drop-down menu. Alternatively, click the gear icon in the dock.
2. Navigate to General > Software Update
After that, navigate to the Software Update section of your General settings menu. To get there, click General in the left-hand menu of the System Settings menu, then click Software Update.
Then select macOS Golden Gate and click Upgrade Now.
You will need to read and accept Apple's licensing agreement and terms and conditions to finish installing macOS Golden Gate.
From here, Golden Gate will start downloading and then install, and your update will be complete.
That’s all that’s required to download macOS Golden Gate.
Your Mac will restart once the download finishes. After that, you can start trying out all the new features. Depending on your connection speed, the download might take a few minutes, so be patient.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
Something to share? Send secure tips on Signal: scyo1.55.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.