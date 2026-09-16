Apple hid a retro Mac Easter egg inside iOS 27 — here’s how to find it
Longtime Mac fans will love the easter egg Apple just buried in iOS 27
If you have ever felt like the technology today has lost its sense of humor, Apple just snuck a nostalgic surprise into its latest software update that might change your mind.
Tucked deep inside the iOS 27 Settings menu is a direct callback to one of the most beloved mascots from the early Macintosh era: Clarus the Dogcow. The hidden surprise is tied to iOS 27’s new Liquid Glass customization features, but finding it requires a bit of digging.
Here is what the Easter egg is, why it matters to long-time Apple fans, and how to trigger it on your iPhone.
How to unlock the iOS 27 Dogcow Easter egg
To reveal the hidden mascot, open your iPhone's Settings app, tap Appearance, and select Liquid Glass.
This menu features a new slider that lets you adjust the transparency level of the UI, ranging from fully clear to deeply tinted. To show you how the glass effect looks in real-time, Apple built a mock website preview directly inside the settings.
If you scroll all the way to the bottom and keep pulling upward on the screen, a high-resolution photo of a Clarus the Dogcow figurine sitting near the Apple Park pond will pop up with text reading "Moof!" — the iconic noise it makes.
Mac users can also spot the exact same easter egg inside the Appearance menu on macOS Golden Gate.
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Who is Clarus the Dogcow?
For anyone who didn't grow up using 1980s or 90s Apple hardware, the hybrid animal has a surprisingly rich place in tech lore.
Clarus the Dogcow was originally created by legendary Apple designer Susan Kare as a simple glyph for the Cairo font on the original 1984 Macintosh. It eventually became the official test image in the Classic Mac OS Page Setup dialog.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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