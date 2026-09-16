Apple hid a retro Mac Easter egg inside iOS 27 — here’s how to find it

If you have ever felt like the technology today has lost its sense of humor, Apple just snuck a nostalgic surprise into its latest software update that might change your mind.

Tucked deep inside the iOS 27 Settings menu is a direct callback to one of the most beloved mascots from the early Macintosh era: Clarus the Dogcow. The hidden surprise is tied to iOS 27’s new Liquid Glass customization features, but finding it requires a bit of digging.

Here is what the Easter egg is, why it matters to long-time Apple fans, and how to trigger it on your iPhone.

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How to unlock the iOS 27 Dogcow Easter egg

To reveal the hidden mascot, open your iPhone's Settings app, tap Appearance, and select Liquid Glass.

This menu features a new slider that lets you adjust the transparency level of the UI, ranging from fully clear to deeply tinted. To show you how the glass effect looks in real-time, Apple built a mock website preview directly inside the settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you scroll all the way to the bottom and keep pulling upward on the screen, a high-resolution photo of a Clarus the Dogcow figurine sitting near the Apple Park pond will pop up with text reading "Moof!" — the iconic noise it makes.

Mac users can also spot the exact same easter egg inside the Appearance menu on macOS Golden Gate.

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Who is Clarus the Dogcow?

For anyone who didn't grow up using 1980s or 90s Apple hardware, the hybrid animal has a surprisingly rich place in tech lore.

Clarus the Dogcow was originally created by legendary Apple designer Susan Kare as a simple glyph for the Cairo font on the original 1984 Macintosh. It eventually became the official test image in the Classic Mac OS Page Setup dialog.

(Image credit: Future)

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