I 3D printed these 3 golf accessories — and they actually don't suck

Golf is an expensive sport. You could easily spend thousands of dollars on clubs, a pair of the best golf shoes and don't even get me started on the price of tee times. It's maddening, but we golfers keep coming back for more. Gluttons for wallet punishment, are we?

But if you own a 3D printer (I used the Bambu Lab A1 Combo to print these products), there are some golf-related accessories you can print that are actually useful. I tried tons of different 3D prints for golf, and there are three in particular that stand out as being useful, especially for practicing in the simulator or on the range.

Bambu Lab A1 Combo 3D printer: was $599 now $369 at Amazon The Bambu Lab A1 Combo comes with four spools for different filament colors, and 256mm of printing space for moderate-sized projects. One of my favorite aspects of the printer is how easy it is to get up and running — Bambu says about 20 minutes from box to print, and I'd say it took me a couple of minutes longer, but not far off. For beginners, the process to get going is minimal, and the quality of print jobs is way better than you'd expect.

And best of all, they're readily available without any custom 3D design knowledge required, so even if you're a complete beginner to the world of 3D printing, you can send these designs to your printer and take part in the fun.

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Now, I'm not saying there are huge cost savings with these, since a 3D printer costs more than you'd spend on these particular accessories. But if you 3D print a bunch of other stuff and add these to the rotation, you will take a little weight off your wallet.

Plus, there's the satisfaction of knowing you made something for yourself that you'll actually use.

Golf Ball Dispenser Pro

(Image credit: Future)

For me, the Golf Ball Dispenser Pro is the ultimate 3D-printed golf accessory. It gives you much of the same functionality as driving ranges with auto-tee capabilities, but at home (or at a cheaper range that doesn't offer it). While it's a slightly more complicated print, it does print everything you need to use the dispenser (except a golf ball, which is used as a weight).

I highly recommend printing the funnel so it can hold a few extra balls, since it means you don't have to fill it as often and you can keep your practice flowing without stopping (there's an even larger ball garage that has come out since I printed mine, but I haven't tried it, so I can't speak to how well it works). Between the funnel and the actual dispenser, you can step up your practice game in a big way without spending much money.

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Weighted Tee Base for Golf Simulator

(Image credit: Future)

When you're practicing in the simulator or range, your tees fly all over the place. That's where this Weighted Tee Base for Golf Simulator comes in. Products like the K2 Golf tee holder do a similar job, but they're pricey. If you own a 3D printer, some sand (or something heavy you can fit inside it) and a rubber-band tether, you can print this weighted tee base and save a lot of cash.

I definitely enjoy not having to chase my simulator tees all around the room with every tee shot. When practicing driver, this lets you get more shots off in less time, which will help you improve faster. After all, good practice is all about efficiency, and this simple 3D print gives you that.

Golf Tee Elevator

(Image credit: Printworthy on MakerWorld)

Maybe I'm just being weird, but I'm very particular about the height of my golf tee. At the same time, I'm terrible about using the same type of tee all the time. I usually use whatever I pull out of my bag, which makes lining up the exact height a pain.

When I saw the Golf Tee Elevator on MakerWorld, I found the solution. No matter what kind of tee I grab (or find on the ground near the tee box), I can slot it into this and set it in the ground at the perfect height.

Does it really make a difference in the quality of my tee shots? Probably not, but the consistency gives me one less thing to think about, and any distraction you can get rid of on the course is a good thing.

Golf and 3D printing, together at last

MakerWorld has tons of other 3D-printed golf accessories, such as tees, a grip training aid, alignment stick holders, and more. However, the three listed here are the ones that have really been game-changers for me personally. But don't be afraid to expand out and try other fun golf prints. You never know what's best for you until you try.

And what do you have to lose besides some filament and a couple of hours of print time?

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