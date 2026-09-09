The AirPods family just got bigger. Apple officially unveiled its AirPods 5 at its "Surprise and Shine" keynote. And whereas most of the devices announced at the keynote included higher prices, the AirPods 5 are actually cheaper than their predecessors.

AirPods 5 preorders are available now and start at $129 with ANC or $149 with a Wireless Charging Case. That's cheaper than the AirPods 4 which cost $129 without ANC and $179 with ANC.

The AirPods 5 feature the same H3 Wireless Chip found in previous models, but usher in live translation, full support for Siri AI, and 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation. Currently, AirPods 5 preorders are only available via the Apple Store. However, I expect to see preorders at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy in the coming days. They'll be available in stores on September 18.

Currently, there are no AirPods 5 deals available. However, it's only a matter of time before a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy knocks $10 off. (For more Apple deals, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).

Apple AirPods 5 preorders

Apple AirPods 5: $129 at Apple The AirPods 5 are available for pre-order at Apple today. They offer live translation, full support for Siri AI, and 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation. They're also slightly cheaper than their predecessor with the ANC model selling for $129 and the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case for $149. You can get your AirPods 5 engraved and personalized for free when you preorder them. Plus, Apple is also giving you three months of Apple Music with your purchase.

Apple AirPods 5 — what's new?

The AirPods 5 have an open ear fit with next-gen adaptive EQ. You also get better Siri features, real-time Live Translation, and a durable design that can withstand rain. In terms of battery life, you'll get up to 4 hours with ANC or up to 20 hours with charging case. The upgraded AirPods 5 model has a touch sensitive stem that offers 5 hours of battery with ANC and comes with a wireless charging case, all priced at $149.

Apple claims they remove up to 50% more noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC thanks to the new multiport acoustic architecture and improved computational audio algorithms. There's also a new Transparency mode that more naturally represents voices and nearby sounds, helping users stay connected to their surroundings.