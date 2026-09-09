Apple AirPods 5 preorders — here's how to get yours today
Pre-order the new and improved AirPods from $129
The AirPods family just got bigger. Apple officially unveiled its AirPods 5 at its "Surprise and Shine" keynote. And whereas most of the devices announced at the keynote included higher prices, the AirPods 5 are actually cheaper than their predecessors.
AirPods 5 preorders are available now and start at $129 with ANC or $149 with a Wireless Charging Case. That's cheaper than the AirPods 4 which cost $129 without ANC and $179 with ANC.
The AirPods 5 feature the same H3 Wireless Chip found in previous models, but usher in live translation, full support for Siri AI, and 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation. Currently, AirPods 5 preorders are only available via the Apple Store. However, I expect to see preorders at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy in the coming days. They'll be available in stores on September 18.
Currently, there are no AirPods 5 deals available. However, it's only a matter of time before a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy knocks $10 off. (For more Apple deals, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).
Quick Links
- Apple AirPods 5 w/ ANC: for $129 @ Apple
- Apple AirPods 5 w/ Wireless Case: for $149 @ Apple
Apple AirPods 5 preorders
The AirPods 5 are available for pre-order at Apple today. They offer live translation, full support for Siri AI, and 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation. They're also slightly cheaper than their predecessor with the ANC model selling for $129 and the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case for $149. You can get your AirPods 5 engraved and personalized for free when you preorder them. Plus, Apple is also giving you three months of Apple Music with your purchase.
Apple AirPods 5 — what's new?
The AirPods 5 have an open ear fit with next-gen adaptive EQ. You also get better Siri features, real-time Live Translation, and a durable design that can withstand rain. In terms of battery life, you'll get up to 4 hours with ANC or up to 20 hours with charging case. The upgraded AirPods 5 model has a touch sensitive stem that offers 5 hours of battery with ANC and comes with a wireless charging case, all priced at $149.
Apple claims they remove up to 50% more noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC thanks to the new multiport acoustic architecture and improved computational audio algorithms. There's also a new Transparency mode that more naturally represents voices and nearby sounds, helping users stay connected to their surroundings.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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